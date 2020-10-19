The iPhone 12 display replacement and repair price is out, higher than iPhone 11's
How much does Apple charge to replace the iPhone 12/Pro vs 11/Pro display?
Well, Apple has a handy price list for just such occasions, if you have been foolish enough not to enroll in its Care program for ten to fifteen bucks a month. Needless to say, the new 1080p OLED iPhone 12 display is more expensive to replace than the $199 swap of the lowly HD LCD screen of the iPhone 11.
Surprisingly, that doesn't go for the iPhone 12 Pro display, as the screen repair price is kept the same, even though the panel grew in diagonal from 5.8" to 6.1". Both the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro panels cost $279 to change when you take them to Apple's repair services.
|Display repair or replacement price
|Back panel
|Turnaround time
|Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro
|$279
|$449/$549
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Samsung Galaxy Fold 2
|$549 (*149 if you buy before December 31)
$139 (front screen)
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
|$279
|-
|up to 10 business days (up to 2 days for shipping, 5-7 working days for repair, 2 days for shipping out), same day for walk-ins in authorized repair centers
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max and XS Max
|$329
|$599
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone XS and iPhone X
|$279
|$549
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR
|$199
|$399
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus
|$169
|$399 (8 Plus), $349 (7 Plus)
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
|Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 7
|$149
|$349 (8), $319 (7)
|3-5 days without shipping times, same business day when taken to an Apple Store after an online appointment
Besides the display replacement cost compared to the iPhone 11, Apple has also raised the price of the body swap. Thus, if you crack the back panel of the iPhone 12, expect to pay $449 to replace it, as opposed to the $399 it charges for the iPhone 11.
What, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 screen replacement price is double what Apple charges for the iPhone 12, you say? That's right, but it has a fancy foldable display that Apple may or may not employ years later, and, moreover, Samsung is generous by giving you one swap for the low $149 price if you buy the Z Fold 2 by year's end.