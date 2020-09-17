Woot has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale at some pretty deep discounts today only
The high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max, for instance, is available today at $979.99 in a 256GB storage variant and $999.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room on deck. While fairly extravagant at first glance, those prices are heavily marked down from the $1249 and $1449 normally charged by Appleitself for a new 6.5-inch handset with 256 and 512GB storage space respectively.
The latter configuration in particular looks like an attractive deal, fetching just 20 bucks more than its significantly humbler sibling in space gray, green, and silver color options. Both iPhone 11 Pro Max versions are up for grabs fully unlocked at these excellent discounts with a 90-day warranty included, a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity, and an otherwise flawless working condition.
The same unsurprisingly goes for the non-Pro 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which costs $619.99 with 64 gigs of storage space and $679.99 in a 128GB configuration in refurbished condition today only. These price cuts are nowhere near as drastic as the ones available for the 11 Pro Max, with brand-new 64 and 128GB iPhone 11 models typically setting you back $699 and $749 respectively.
Of course, it's pretty rare that we see the incredibly popular LCD screen and dual rear camera-sporting handset deeply discounted with no strings attached and no network restrictions, even as a refurb, so you may not want to disregard this special offer either.