Of course, the iPhone 11 family is anything but affordable... by LTE-only standards if you insist on dealing exclusively with the Cupertino-based tech giant or major US retail partners like Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, and AT&T. On the bright side, if you don't mind shopping for a refurbished device at Woot, you can currently score a pretty hefty discount compared to brand-new units sold by the aforementioned retailers and carriers at their list prices.













The high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max , for instance, is available today at $979.99 in a 256GB storage variant and $999.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room on deck. While fairly extravagant at first glance, those prices are heavily marked down from the $1249 and $1449 normally charged by Apple itself for a new 6.5-inch handset with 256 and 512GB storage space respectively.





The latter configuration in particular looks like an attractive deal, fetching just 20 bucks more than its significantly humbler sibling in space gray, green, and silver color options. Both iPhone 11 Pro Max versions are up for grabs fully unlocked at these excellent discounts with a 90-day warranty included, a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity, and an otherwise flawless working condition.













The same unsurprisingly goes for the non- Pro 6 .1-inch iPhone 11 , which costs $619.99 with 64 gigs of storage space and $679.99 in a 128GB configuration in refurbished condition today only. These price cuts are nowhere near as drastic as the ones available for the 11 Pro Max, with brand-new 64 and 128GB iPhone 11 models typically setting you back $699 and $749 respectively.





Of course, it's pretty rare that we see the incredibly popular LCD screen and dual rear camera-sporting handset deeply discounted with no strings attached and no network restrictions, even as a refurb, so you may not want to disregard this special offer either.





If you're not that excited about Apple's first-ever 5G-capable iPhone lineup or you're simply sick and tired of waiting for the world's most reliable leakers and insiders to agree on a presumably pandemic-disrupted launch timeline , it might still be a good idea to consider buying a 4G LTE-only model from 2019 before it's too late.