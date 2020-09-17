Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon iOS Apple Deals

Woot has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale at some pretty deep discounts today only

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 17, 2020, 9:05 AM
Woot has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale at some pretty deep discounts today only
If you're not that excited about Apple's first-ever 5G-capable iPhone lineup or you're simply sick and tired of waiting for the world's most reliable leakers and insiders to agree on a presumably pandemic-disrupted launch timeline, it might still be a good idea to consider buying a 4G LTE-only model from 2019 before it's too late.

Of course, the iPhone 11 family is anything but affordable... by LTE-only standards if you insist on dealing exclusively with the Cupertino-based tech giant or major US retail partners like Amazon, Best Buy, Verizon, and AT&T. On the bright side, if you don't mind shopping for a refurbished device at Woot, you can currently score a pretty hefty discount compared to brand-new units sold by the aforementioned retailers and carriers at their list prices.

Check out the iPhone 11 Pro Max deals here



The high-end iPhone 11 Pro Max, for instance, is available today at $979.99 in a 256GB storage variant and $999.99 with 512 gigs of local digital hoarding room on deck. While fairly extravagant at first glance, those prices are heavily marked down from the $1249 and $1449 normally charged by Appleitself for a new 6.5-inch handset with 256 and 512GB storage space respectively.

The latter configuration in particular looks like an attractive deal, fetching just 20 bucks more than its significantly humbler sibling in space gray, green, and silver color options. Both iPhone 11 Pro Max versions are up for grabs fully unlocked at these excellent discounts with a 90-day warranty included, a minimum of 85 percent battery capacity, and an otherwise flawless working condition.

Check out the iPhone 11 deals here



The same unsurprisingly goes for the non-Pro 6.1-inch iPhone 11, which costs $619.99 with 64 gigs of storage space and $679.99 in a 128GB configuration in refurbished condition today only. These price cuts are nowhere near as drastic as the ones available for the 11 Pro Max, with brand-new 64 and 128GB iPhone 11 models typically setting you back $699 and $749 respectively. 

Of course, it's pretty rare that we see the incredibly popular LCD screen and dual rear camera-sporting handset deeply discounted with no strings attached and no network restrictions, even as a refurb, so you may not want to disregard this special offer either.

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
View $600 $850
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 11 Reviews
View $1200 $1250
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 14h 37minWoot has Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max on sale at some pretty deep discounts today only
Popular stories
Best Apple Watch deals right now
Popular stories
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Date, best deals, and all we know so far
Popular stories
New and existing T-Mobile customers are in for another awesome surprise this Friday
Popular stories
Fitbit's latest fitness tracker gets discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T for just $400 ($200 off) from Woot

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
Verizon's indoor tests with Samsung counter all that T-Mobile 5G signal penetration trolling
Popular stories
OnePlus website hints at the impending launch of at least four phones, including OnePlus 8T Pro
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8
Popular stories
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5: What are the differences
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 Pro chassis leaks in a hands-on video and cases, spot the surprise extra camera

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless