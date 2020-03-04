Three's brilliant unlimited 5G data plan is now only £11 per month
The 12-month contract in question typically costs £22 per month, bringing the total costs after one year to £264. But thanks to the ongoing promotion, you can receive six months for only £11 per month before it reverts back to the original pricing, saving you £66 across the entire year.
Customers traveling abroad can continue using their plan without any issues in most major countries, although there are some limits. A 20GB data allowance limit is applied in Go Roam in Europe destinations while in Go Roam Around the World countries this drops down to 12GB.
The personal hotspot option will stop working while outside of the UK, but it’s not all bad news. The plan includes the Go Binge promotion, which means Snapchat, Netflix, Apple Music, Deezer, Soundcloud, Dave, and TV Player won’t count towards your aforementioned data allowance.
