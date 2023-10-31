Amazon has Apple's 256GB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) beast on sale at an unprecedented $200 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you disappointed that Apple has still not unveiled any new iPads this year despite being expected by various sources and rumormongers to do so on at least two different occasions of late? Well, if you're a power user and lover of gargantuan tablets, you probably never got your hopes up to see upgraded iPad Pros released in 2023 in the first place.
And if you're not that excited about the company's rumored move to state-of-the-art OLED screens in 2024, which could force the Cupertino-based tech giant to raise its prices, you might be delighted to hear that probably the best tablet in the world right now is on sale at a killer $200 discount in one specific variant ahead of the holidays.
We're talking about the 256GB storage configuration of last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro colossus, which normally costs $1,199. If you hurry, you can easily apply a $50 coupon on top of an instant $150 discount on the silver color option only at Amazon with no hoops to jump through.
You don't need a Prime membership for this early Black Friday 2023 deal, which is obviously not advertised that way even though such a label would undeniably be well-deserved. After all, we don't remember seeing a Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) model with 256 gigs of internal storage space sold at such a massively reduced price before, and yes, that includes Amazon's big Prime Day festivals in July and earlier this month.
Commercially released roughly this time last year, the sixth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro probably needs no introduction anymore, but if you want to refresh your memory as to its key selling points and strengths over so many other high-end tablets available today, these include a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD panel, an outstandingly powerful Apple M2 processor, pretty much unrivaled battery life, unrivaled software support, and a razor-thin yet somehow very robust body made from a super-premium combination of aluminum and glass.
