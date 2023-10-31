Amazon has Apple's 256GB iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) beast on sale at an unprecedented $200 discount

still





And if you're not that excited about the company's rumored move to state-of-the-art OLED screens in 2024 , which could force the Cupertino-based tech giant to raise its prices, you might be delighted to hear that probably the best tablet in the world right now is on sale at a killer $200 discount in one specific variant ahead of the holidays.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple M2 Processor, Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD Screen with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 12 + 10MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Shooter, Face ID, USB Type-C Port, Silver Color $199 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





We're talking about the 256GB storage configuration of last year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro colossus, which normally costs $1,199. If you hurry, you can easily apply a $50 coupon on top of an instant $150 discount on the silver color option only at Amazon with no hoops to jump through.





You don't need a Prime membership for this early Black Friday 2023 deal , which is obviously not advertised that way even though such a label would undeniably be well-deserved. After all, we don't remember seeing a Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) model with 256 gigs of internal storage space sold at such a massively reduced price before, and yes, that includes Amazon's big Prime Day festivals in July and earlier this month.





Commercially released roughly this time last year, the sixth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro probably needs no introduction anymore, but if you want to refresh your memory as to its key selling points and strengths over so many other high-end tablets available today, these include a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD panel, an outstandingly powerful Apple M2 processor, pretty much unrivaled battery life, unrivaled software support, and a razor-thin yet somehow very robust body made from a super-premium combination of aluminum and glass.