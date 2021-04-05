Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Apple

Tim Cook slams Facebook in an interview; says iOS 14.5 is coming to iPhone this month

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Apr 05, 2021, 8:37 AM
Tim Cook slams Facebook in an interview; says iOS 14.5 is coming to iPhone this month
Kara Swisher, “Silicon Valley’s most feared and well liked journalist”, is back with another interview, part of the Sway podcast, produced by The New York Times Opinion Audio.

This time, she spoke to one of the most powerful men in the world, who isn’t a Disney character, Tim Cook. The majority of the conversation revolved around data privacy and security, but the two also discussed tech, politics, Steve Jobs, Apple’s failed social media platform, Ping, as well as Tim Cook’s successor.


The important news for the end user, at least in the short-term, is that iOS 14.5 is definitely coming out in just a few weeks (before the end of April), as promised by the company’s CEO.

Cupertino is expanding on their already existing security features with ‘Privacy Nutrition Labels’, which will come to third-party apps. Cook explained what Privacy labels are, by comparing them to a nutrition label on foods, except Apple’s will tell you what kind of data the app developer wants to gain access to, instead of how much sugar it contains.
His rationale was based on the fact that all privacy agreements are a few pages long, and people never read them. Privacy labels are supposed to solve this inconvenience, and we are fully on board for that!

In fact, PL already exists within Apple’s own apps. You’ll see them upon setting up your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or Apple TV, as well as before you start using an app for the very first time. Here’s a full list of them on Apple’s official website.


Cook also talked about Apple’s relationship with Facebook, and app developers. He stated that he doesn’t see the social media giant as competition, and laughed when Swisher reminded him of Apple’s failed social network platform, Ping, which lasted two years between 2010-2012.

In case you didn’t know, Apple’s being sued by a few big companies, such as Facebook, and Epic Games. Mark Zuckerberg and company are suing in relation to the above-mentioned privacy features, which will become part of iOS very soon.

Facebook isn’t happy with the fact that users will be ‘encouraged’ to turn off tracking, upon launching the Facebook app. Cook said he views privacy as ‘a basic right’, and wants to let people choose which information to share, and which not to.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
We'll miss you, LG, for these iconic phones and the pioneering spirit!
Popular stories
It's official! LG drops out of the mobile phone business
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple hints at imminent release of iOS 14.5 and possibly a 5G iPad Pro (2021)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Camera evolution comparison
Popular stories
How to reset an iPad
Popular stories
LG might discontinue software support for existing phones after exiting the market
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 new update brings camera improvement
Popular stories
The hot-selling Apple AirPods Pro are heavily discounted on Amazon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless