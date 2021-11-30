Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal

Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support

The Amazon Appstore has major issues on Android 12, and it looks like someone forgot to test it

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip

Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners

A new Peanuts cartoon comes to Apple TV+ on December 10th. Check out the trailer now!

Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+