Apple Deals Cyber Monday

Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal
You can currently save up to $200 on the iPad Pro (2020) with this amazing Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. The offer is for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet. The 512GB of storage 11-inch 2nd Gen iPad Pro and 12.9-inch 4th Gen iPad Pro are the ones with the big discount. Both versions are Wi-Fi only. The 1TB versions of those have also seen a $200 discount. Make sure to also checkout our Best Buy Cyber Monday deals article as well for even more great deals.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

512GB

$200 off (18%)
$899 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

512GB

$200 off (15%)
$1099 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 256GB of storage iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi-only tablets have also seen a discount. You now get this for $100 off their regular price. Hurry up before the deal expires or Best Buy runs out of stock.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

256GB

$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

256GB

$100 off (9%)
$999 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

Even though the iPad Pro (2020) is a year older, it packs great specs and premium quality. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet have a great 120Hz IPS LCD display that hits 600 nits of brightness. The iPad Pro (2020) is powered by a snappy Apple A12Z chip coupled with 6GB of RAM. This is more than enough power to run iPadOS flawlessly.

The tablets also feature a triple-camera system on their back consisting of a 12MP main shooter, 10MP ultrawide sensor, and a TOF LiDAR scanner for better depth. The front camera is a 7MP unit.

Apple’s iPad Pro (2020) features four stereo speakers, Face ID, and reverse wireless charging. The battery on the smaller version is 7,538mAh, while the one on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 9720mAh. Both iPad versions support fast wired charging. They also support the Apple Pencil and Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which are accessories that could be very useful to artists and writers.

Related phones

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) specs
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) specs
Review
9.0
$100off $800 Special BestBuy $200off $900 Special BestBuy $1029 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 11.0 inches 2388 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 7538 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) specs
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020) specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.0
$100off $1000 Special BestBuy $200off $1100 Special BestBuy $1299 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

