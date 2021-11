Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal

The tablets also feature a triple-camera system on their back consisting of a 12MP main shooter, 10MP ultrawide sensor, and a TOF LiDAR scanner for better depth. The front camera is a 7MP unit.



Apple's iPad Pro (2020) features four stereo speakers, Face ID, and reverse wireless charging . The battery on the smaller version is 7,538mAh, while the one on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 9720mAh. Both iPad versions support fast wired charging. They also support the Apple Pencil and Apple's Magic Keyboard, which are accessories that could be very useful to artists and writers.

You can currently save up to $200 on the iPad Pro (2020) with this amazing Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy. The offer is for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet. The 512GB of storage 11-inch 2nd Gen iPad Pro and 12.9-inch 4th Gen iPad Pro are the ones with the big discount. Both versions are Wi-Fi only. The 1TB versions of those have also seen a $200 discount. Make sure to also checkout our Best Buy Cyber Monday deals article as well for even more great deals.The 256GB of storage iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi-only tablets have also seen a discount. You now get this for $100 off their regular price. Hurry up before the deal expires or Best Buy runs out of stock.Even though the iPad Pro (2020) is a year older, it packs great specs and premium quality. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet have a great 120Hz IPS LCD display that hits 600 nits of brightness. The iPad Pro (2020) is powered by a snappy Apple A12Z chip coupled with 6GB of RAM. This is more than enough power to run iPadOS flawlessly.