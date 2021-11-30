Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal

Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal0
The 256GB of storage iPad Pro (2020) Wi-Fi-only tablets have also seen a discount. You now get this for $100 off their regular price. Hurry up before the deal expires or Best Buy runs out of stock.
Even though the iPad Pro (2020) is a year older, it packs great specs and premium quality. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the tablet have a great 120Hz IPS LCD display that hits 600 nits of brightness. The iPad Pro (2020) is powered by a snappy Apple A12Z chip coupled with 6GB of RAM. This is more than enough power to run iPadOS flawlessly.
The tablets also feature a triple-camera system on their back consisting of a 12MP main shooter, 10MP ultrawide sensor, and a TOF LiDAR scanner for better depth. The front camera is a 7MP unit.