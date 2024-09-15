Apple's 2024 iPad Pro 13 with M4 power is on sale at its highest discounts to date (with a catch)
Released around four months ago with a slightly larger screen than its 2022 predecessor, as well as a thinner profile, lighter body, and considerably faster processor in tow, the iPad Pro 13 powerhouse is today more affordable than ever in two different variants.
We're talking about 256 and 512GB storage configurations equipped with both Wi-Fi connectivity and 5G support, which can be had for a very limited time at new record low prices of $1,249 and $1,399 respectively. That's down from the $1,499 and $1,699 normally charged by Apple for brand-new 13-inch iPad Pro units of the same two types, although that comparison is not exactly fair for one pretty obvious reason.
These are refurbished devices sold by Woot for 24 hours only at unprecedented discounts with just a 90-day warranty included, which is however not enough to completely kill the appeal of the e-tailer's sweet new deal. That's because you are promised "like new" functionality and cosmetic condition, with "all original accessories" packaged alongside your iPad Pro 13 (2024) model of choice in a generic white box.
While I can totally understand why you'd generally be skeptical of such promises regarding the condition of a deeply discounted refurb, the young age of this particular product suggests (to me, at least) that you probably don't have a lot of things to worry about.
Yes, the 90-day warranty is a bit of a problem, but Woot parent Amazon currently charges anywhere between $150 and $200 more than what you can pay here for new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPad Pro 13 units with 5G, a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, and either 256 or 512 gigs of internal storage space.
In other words, that might be a compromise worth making if you want to buy probably the best tablet in the world today at its lowest price possible in one of those two variants. The key selling points here include a super-powerful four speaker system, stellar battery life, stunning Ultra Retina Tandem OLED screen, 12 MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support, 12 MP rear-facing camera with adaptive True Tone flash, and Apple's signature long-term software support in addition to a pretty much flawless design and an industry-leading M4 chip.
