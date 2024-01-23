Snag the speedy iPad Mini 2021 for up to $170 off its price now while you can
If you are in the market for a new speedy iPad and don't want to spend an arm and a leg on one, we suggest you pull the trigger on this deal because you can now score sweet savings on Apple's iPad Mini 2021 if you take advantage of it.
That's right! Currently, the 64GB variant of the iPad Mini 2021 (6th Generation) is discounted by $99 on Amazon. In case you think that 64GB won't be enough storage space, you can grab the 256GB WiFi + Cellular version of the iPad Mini 2021 in Pink instead, which is enjoying an awesome 21% price cut and can be yours for $170 off its price.
The iPad Mini 2021 is a great value for money. Yep, this statement holds true even for the Pink-colored model, which you can easily get at a discount now and use with a fancy case if the Pink color bothers you that much.
Powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, the same silicon found in the iPhone 13 lineup, the Pad Mini 2021 delivers good performance. Furthermore, it sports a beautiful 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it perfect for binge-watching fan favorite Apple TV+ series like Silo, Invasion, Foundation, and For All Mankind on the go.
While not a spring chicken, the iPad Mini 2021 is still worth the money. Also, the fact that you can save up to $170 on this amazing slate makes it a bigger bang for your buck. So, we suggest you take advantage of this deal now and score sweet savings on a brand-new iPad Mini 2021 today!
In addition to its good performance and gorgeous display, the iPad Mini 2021 offers all-day battery life and includes a 20W power adapter in the box.
