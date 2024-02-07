You can still save up to $170 on Apple's snappy iPad Mini 2021 on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At the moment, Amazon has a sweet deal on Apple's iPad Mini (6th Generation), offering the 64GB Wi-Fi version of this speedy little slate for 20% off its price, letting you save $99 if you pull the trigger on this deal. However, if you think you'll need more storage space for all of your photos and the color of your tablet doesn't matter to you, feel free to go for the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the iPad Mini 6th gen in Pink instead, as it's currently enjoying a sweet $170 price cut and is available at its lowest price on Amazon.
The iPad Mini (6th Generation) was released in 2021, yet it remains a great bargain, especially in its 64GB Wi-Fi configuration, making it accessible without breaking the bank. While the largest discount we've observed on this particular model has been $119 during Prime Day, securing it at such a reduced price outside a shopping event is rare. In most cases, when the tablet is discounted, the price cut is $99. That said, $99 is a good markdown for such a pocket-friendly slate.
But, don't let the budget price and compact dimensions fool you! The iPad Mini 6th gen still packs a punch. With an Apple A15 Bionic chip under the hood, which is the same chipset that powers the whole iPhone 13 lineup, the iPad Mini 6th gen offers good performance. Additionally, it has a gorgeous 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, which makes it great for watching movies and TV series on the go. On top of that, the slate packs an all-day battery life and ships with a 20W charging brick inside the box.
So, what are you waiting for? Grab a brand-new iPad Mini 6th gen for less through this deal now!
