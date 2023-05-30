Amazon has Apple's 256GB iPad mini (2021) on sale at a record $109 discount
Following 2019 and 2021 releases, it might seem safe to assume that a new iPad mini edition will be unveiled by the end of 2023. But the rumor mill has been rather quiet about the existence and imminence of this largely theoretical product, so if you're into small tablets, it's probably not a bad idea to consider buying the very much real Apple A15 Bionic-powered 8.3-incher right now.
This decidedly compact slate with reasonably thin screen bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner just so happens to be discounted by a cool $100 in a number of different models on Amazon at the time of this writing.
Of course, that's not exactly an unusual occurrence, but what's definitely rare to see is one specific iPad mini 6 variant marked down by a whopping $109. We're talking about a pink-coated 256GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity, which the e-commerce giant is currently selling at $32 under its regular $649 price, on top of which you can save $77.01 at checkout.
That amounts to the aforementioned grand total of $109 (or $109.01) in savings, which brings this iPad mini (2021) model to its lowest ever price for only the second or third time in the tablet's history. And just like those previous times, we fully expect this Amazon deal to expire extremely quickly.
After all, you are looking at one of the all-around best tablets on the market today, which manages to squeeze an arguably decent amount of processing power into a small, lightweight, and razor-thin yet undeniably robust body made from premium aluminum.
For its size, the sixth-generation iPad mini is an absolute battery life champion as well, not to mention that it comes with punchy stereo speakers perfectly complementing a sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen for an exquisite content playing experience and a flexible USB Type-C port. Oh, and if you wish, you can pay extra for a compatible second-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio to enhance your creativity and productivity on the fly.
