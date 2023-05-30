Amazon has Apple's 256GB iPad mini (2021) on sale at a record $109 discount





This decidedly compact slate with reasonably thin screen bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner just so happens to be discounted by a cool $100 in a number of different models on Amazon at the time of this writing.

Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Pink Color $109 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, that's not exactly an unusual occurrence , but what's definitely rare to see is one specific iPad mini 6 variant marked down by a whopping $109. We're talking about a pink-coated 256GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity, which the e-commerce giant is currently selling at $32 under its regular $649 price, on top of which you can save $77.01 at checkout.





That amounts to the aforementioned grand total of $109 (or $109.01) in savings, which brings this iPad mini (2021) model to its lowest ever price for only the second or third time in the tablet's history. And just like those previous times, we fully expect this Amazon deal to expire extremely quickly.





After all, you are looking at one of the all-around best tablets on the market today, which manages to squeeze an arguably decent amount of processing power into a small, lightweight, and razor-thin yet undeniably robust body made from premium aluminum.







For its size, the sixth-generation iPad mini is an absolute battery life champion as well, not to mention that it comes with punchy stereo speakers perfectly complementing a sharp Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen for an exquisite content playing experience and a flexible USB Type-C port. Oh, and if you wish, you can pay extra for a compatible second-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio to enhance your creativity and productivity on the fly.