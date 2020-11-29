The best Apple iPad mini (2019) Cyber Monday deal might already be here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Best Buy, for instance, is already offering what could well end up being the all-around greatest iPad Cyber Monday promotion with a $100 discount available for Apple's newest diminutive tablet in a number of different storage versions and color options.





Unfortunately, the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2019) configuration doesn't seem to be in stock at all at the time of this writing. On the decidedly bright side of things, you can currently purchase a digital hoarding-friendly 256 gig model without cellular connectivity for just 30 bucks over the $399 regular price of the cheapest fifth-gen iPad mini variant out there.





At $449.99 instead of $549.99, it's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a 7.9-inch slate pairing the aforementioned 256 gigs of internal storage space with a decent (by Apple standards) 3 gigs of memory. The spring 2019-released iPad mini also packs a reasonably powerful Apple A12 Bionic processor while shining in the battery life department as well.





But the silky smooth software and super-sharp Retina display are arguably the two key selling points here, even though the design is terribly outdated, with absolutely massive bezels surrounding said high-quality 7.9-inch screen sporting a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels.





The same $100 discount also applies to the LTE-enabled 64GB iPad mini 5, which is actually cheaper right now than its Wi-Fi-only 256GB sibling, at $429.99. Of course, you may want to hurry up and take advantage of this pretty much unprecedented deal, which could well expire before Cyber Monday even kicks off due to high demand.



