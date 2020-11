The best Apple iPad mini (2019) Cyber Monday deal might already be here

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Best Buy, for instance, is already offering what could well end up being the all-around greatest iPad Cyber Monday promotion with a $100 discount available for Apple's newest diminutive tablet in a number of different storage versions and color options.





Unfortunately, the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2019) configuration doesn't seem to be in stock at all at the time of this writing. On the decidedly bright side of things, you can currently purchase a digital hoarding-friendly 256 gig model without cellular connectivity for just 30 bucks over the $399 regular price of the cheapest fifth-gen iPad mini variant out there.





At $449.99 instead of $549.99, it's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of a 7.9-inch slate pairing the aforementioned 256 gigs of internal storage space with a decent (by Apple standards) 3 gigs of memory. The spring 2019-released iPad mini also packs a reasonably powerful Apple A12 Bionic processor while shining in the battery life department as well.





But the silky smooth software and super-sharp Retina display are arguably the two key selling points here, even though the design is terribly outdated, with absolutely massive bezels surrounding said high-quality 7.9-inch screen sporting a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels.





The same $100 discount also applies to the LTE-enabled 64GB iPad mini 5, which is actually cheaper right now than its Wi-Fi-only 256GB sibling, at $429.99. Of course, you may want to hurry up and take advantage of this pretty much unprecedented deal, which could well expire before Cyber Monday even kicks off due to high demand.





With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, it's time to... continue spending, as dozens and dozens of awesome Cyber Monday 2020 deals appear to have debuted early at most major US retailers.