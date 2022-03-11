Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But if you hurry, you can also be among the earliest adopters of the incredibly powerful and relatively affordable fifth-gen iPad Air. Based on the same state-of-the-art M1 silicon as the slightly larger and significantly costlier iPad Pro 11 (2021) , the 10.9-inch slate starts at $599 in a 64GB storage configuration while "normally" fetching $749 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and no built-in 4G LTE or 5G connectivity.





Believe it or not, the latter list price is reduced right off the bat by a cool 70 bucks at Walmart. No strings attached, no questions asked, and no special requirements to take into consideration.





All you need to do is pre-order the 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) ASAP, and the nation-leading retailer will charge you $679 instead of the aforementioned $749. Technically, this is not marked as a limited-time launch deal, but we're fairly certain Walmart will not be able to handle your demand for long, so don't be surprised if the promotion goes away or the tablet goes out of stock within mere hours of our publication time.





After all, this is the kind of discount that iPad Air (2020) buyers have had trouble securing for the past, well, 18 months or so. And while the two devices happen to look pretty much identical at first glance, the new model reportedly packs twice its predecessor's 4GB RAM in addition to a vastly improved processor, not to mention a vastly improved 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage functionality as well.





By the way, Walmart appears to have already run out of space gray 256GB inventory, while the 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 5 variant is unavailable at the time of this writing in all five color options... at a cool $40 discount of its own. If you're looking to pre-order that cheaper model, it might be a good idea to continue following Walmart's official website for possible restocking at $559 in the next hours and days... as long as you're willing to then wait a couple more weeks for delivery.





The $679 iPad Air (2022) with 256 gigs of internal storage space is currently more affordable than a 128GB Galaxy Tab S8, mind you, and while Samsung's hot new 11-incher does come with an S Pen included, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor surely cannot hold a candle to Apple 's absolute M1 beast.

