 Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 from US Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount
Today is first and foremost the pre-order start day of the highly anticipated third-gen iPhone SE with 5G, which Apple expects to sell like hotcakes despite keeping a terribly outdated design alive and offering limited screen real estate by 2022 standards.

But if you hurry, you can also be among the earliest adopters of the incredibly powerful and relatively affordable fifth-gen iPad Air. Based on the same state-of-the-art M1 silicon as the slightly larger and significantly costlier iPad Pro 11 (2021), the 10.9-inch slate starts at $599 in a 64GB storage configuration while "normally" fetching $749 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and no built-in 4G LTE or 5G connectivity.

Apple iPad Air (2022)

Wi-Fi, 256GB, Multiple Colors

$70 off (9%)
$679
$749
Buy at Walmart

Believe it or not, the latter list price is reduced right off the bat by a cool 70 bucks at Walmart. No strings attached, no questions asked, and no special requirements to take into consideration. 

All you need to do is pre-order the 256GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air (2022) ASAP, and the nation-leading retailer will charge you $679 instead of the aforementioned $749. Technically, this is not marked as a limited-time launch deal, but we're fairly certain Walmart will not be able to handle your demand for long, so don't be surprised if the promotion goes away or the tablet goes out of stock within mere hours of our publication time.

After all, this is the kind of discount that iPad Air (2020) buyers have had trouble securing for the past, well, 18 months or so. And while the two devices happen to look pretty much identical at first glance, the new model reportedly packs twice its predecessor's 4GB RAM in addition to a vastly improved processor, not to mention a vastly improved 12MP front-facing camera with Center Stage functionality as well.

By the way, Walmart appears to have already run out of space gray 256GB inventory, while the 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air 5 variant is unavailable at the time of this writing in all five color options... at a cool $40 discount of its own. If you're looking to pre-order that cheaper model, it might be a good idea to continue following Walmart's official website for possible restocking at $559 in the next hours and days... as long as you're willing to then wait a couple more weeks for delivery.

The $679 iPad Air (2022) with 256 gigs of internal storage space is currently more affordable than a 128GB Galaxy Tab S8, mind you, and while Samsung's hot new 11-incher does come with an S Pen included, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor surely cannot hold a candle to Apple's absolute M1 beast.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad Air (2022) specs
Apple iPad Air (2022) specs
9%off $679 Special Walmart
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus 9 series is getting another update that addresses some issues
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 9 series is getting another update that addresses some issues
Seven years old Fairphone 2 gets new Android update, leaving competitors in the dust
by Anam Hamid,  0
Seven years old Fairphone 2 gets new Android update, leaving competitors in the dust
Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Extended Apple TV+ trials are now available for console gamers
Google outs important updates to its apps on iOS devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google outs important updates to its apps on iOS devices
OnePlus lends an ear to its fans once again, topic — OxygenOS 13
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
OnePlus lends an ear to its fans once again, topic — OxygenOS 13
Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor
by Anam Hamid,  1
Sketchy report throws cold water on hottest iPhone 14 camera rumor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless