Hot new deal significantly lowers iPad Air (2019) starting price in gold
That's because the 10.5-inch tablet is on sale at a cool discount at Costco until January 19 in a single storage variant and color option. We're talking about an entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration in an eye-catching gold paint job that would typically set you back 500 bucks when purchased directly from Apple or major third-party retailers like Best Buy.
Check out the deal here
The Apple A12 Bionic-powered slate is actually normally priced at a slightly lower $469.99 on Costco's website, but for a limited time, you can save an additional 70 bucks without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. All you need is a membership with the warehouse club chain and an extra $4.99 to cover shipping and handling.
While the aforementioned A12 Bionic chip is not Apple's newest and fastest silicon, it's definitely powerful enough to breeze through most everyday tasks and routine usage scenarios for all but the most demanding tablet users. Said 2018-released processor is paired with a generous (by "iDevice" standards) 3 gigs of memory to deliver an overall satisfactory multitasking experience, while the battery life is arguably one of the biggest selling points of the third-gen iPad Air.
Other strong suits (especially at a $399.99 price) include a beautiful Retina display with a resolution of 2224 x 1668 pixels, top-notch software support, an undeniably premium design, as well as native integration with a first-gen Apple Pencil separately sold for 100 bucks or so.
