Video-editing app iMovie getting a couple of new features in April, Apple announces
iMovie gets Magic Movie and Storyboards features
Apple has yet to specify when the two new features will be officially released, but it has stated they will be coming to the iMovie app in April.
The first feature is dubbed Magic Movie, and it is pretty much a fun feature that helps you instantly create styled, edited videos complemented by titles, transitions, and music in a seamless way. The Magic Movie feature will automatically detect the best parts of the given footage (the one you selected from your library) to auto-create an edit for you. You will have 20 different styles to chose from.
Of course, you will be able to rearrange and delete clips from a simplified list of your shots, as well as modify any detail you would want with clip trimming, splitting, and others. On top of that, your music will dynamically recompose itself to fit the length of your project.
Another thing filmmaking enthusiasts will be getting with the update to iMovie in April is the Storyboard option. Storyboards had premade video templates to help guide you through the movie-making process, so you can enhance your storytelling and express what you want to say with your footage. You will have 20 storyboard templates based on popular genres like Cooking, Product Reviews, or Science Experiments.
Each storyboard will include a list with examples that can help you when you're capturing the footage you will need, as well as organizing clips, and learning story structures. On top of that, you will be able to save your storyboard video to your Photos app and share it, or send it to a friend, in case you two are working together on a video.
The iMovie app is a free video editing app available on iPhone and iPad, and it is generally the entry-level option to Apple's professional video and movie editing software, Final Cut Pro.
