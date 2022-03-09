Video-editing app iMovie getting a couple of new features in April, Apple announces

iMovie gets Magic Movie and Storyboards features

The first feature is dubbed Magic Movie, and it is pretty much a fun feature that helps you instantly create styled, edited videos complemented by titles, transitions, and music in a seamless way. The Magic Movie feature will automatically detect the best parts of the given footage (the one you selected from your library) to auto-create an edit for you. You will have 20 different styles to chose from.







Another thing filmmaking enthusiasts will be getting with the update to iMovie in April is the Storyboard option. Storyboards had premade video templates to help guide you through the movie-making process, so you can enhance your storytelling and express what you want to say with your footage. You will have 20 storyboard templates based on popular genres like Cooking, Product Reviews, or Science Experiments.







