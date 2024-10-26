Apple is hyping up another nothingburger despite an incomplete iPhone 16
Ah, Apple. Beloved by many, ridiculed by even more. But this year was just a bit too much. From one bad software update after another to perhaps the most fragmented iPhone launch in history, Apple has really disappointed me these past few months. And now, despite the fact that the iPhone 16 is far from a complete product, Apple is already hyping up the iPhone 17 as the “most ambitious product in history”.
There’s no other way to put it: iPhone 16 is incomplete
Image credit — PhoneArena
If you don’t live and breathe Apple you most likely couldn’t tell that the iPhone 15 and 16 are different phones. The biggest change this year was a camera control button, though Apple spared no opportunity to boast about how iPhone 16 is built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence.
But the problem is that the iPhone 16 didn’t launch with what it’s allegedly built for. And now that Apple Intelligence is finally rolling out it’s doing so in phases. As it stands now the biggest AI features — including a revamped Siri — are still not present on the iPhone 16.
Other EU regulations — specifically the DMA (Digital Markets Act) — have made it so that the iPhone now has certain features in EU countries that it does not have anywhere else. This includes third party app stores, third party NFC payments and the ability to remove Apple’s default apps. All of this has led me to make the aforementioned claim of this being the most fragmented iPhone launch in history.
But the most egregious problem, in my opinion, is the fact that Apple Intelligence is not coming to major regions like the EU and China for the foreseeable future. Apple says antitrust laws in the EU prevent it from bringing its AI features to EU countries but you bet that the iPhone 16 is sold at full price in said countries.
What’s so ambitious about the iPhone 17?
What Apple Intelligence is supposed to look like when it has fully rolled out. | Video credit — Apple
Of course, it’s expected for a company to hype up an upcoming product, but what exactly could Apple offer in the iPhone 17? Perhaps the most interesting rumor we’ve gotten about it is that it will supposedly have a slim variant called the iPhone 17 Air.
And other than that? I don’t think we’ll see anything truly “ambitious” or revolutionary. Apple has made some standout products over the years — especially its Apple silicon MacBook Air models — but the company has also very often hyped up mediocre products.
The iPhone 15 was already a pretty small upgrade over the iPhone 14: mostly being marketed for the dynamic island and the titanium finish. But after what we’ve seen with the newest iPhone lineup I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple launches a half-baked phone next year after hyping it up to crazy levels.
I’ll save you the trouble: the “most ambitious” iPhone will have the following “revolutionary” features:
- A slightly better camera
- Some new “super awesome” paint job
- Maybe more RAM
- And a slightly faster processor that makes no difference for the average consumer
The iPhone 18 may, may, have something to look forward to
Mobile processors may soon see another breakthrough. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Putting aside the doom and gloom, there’s reason to believe that the iPhone 18 might finally give you incentive to upgrade. Recent patent activity and rumors suggest that the iPhone 18 may be ditching the notch. No, Apple is not reverting back to thicker bezels, but actively designing a phone that won’t need any.
Until then I’d advise not getting too excited about Apple’s “most ambitious product in history”. In fact, I’d advise waiting until the company pulls itself together and can deliver a consistent experience around the globe. You deserve at least that much for the amount of money you’re putting down.
Also, if you’re rocking an iPhone 14 or newer, the iPhone 18 will likely be a worthwhile upgrade in processing power and efficiency. Especially because it’s likely that by then Apple will be using 2 nm chipsets across the entire lineup.
