Apple has started preparing a UK store for the iPhone 15 launch
The iPhone 14 lineup is finally here, but, unfortunately, this year's iPhones are just a slight upgrade from the previous generation — especially the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. So, if you have decided to skip this one and wait for the iPhone 15 to come out, you might want to know when you could expect Apple to release the next iPhones.
As MacRumors first reported, employees from the UK Apple store in Milton Keynes have received a memo coming from "above the store" telling them that they won't be able to take a leave between September 15th, 2023, and October 7th, 2023, and December 2nd, 2023, and the start of January 2024. The reason is that Apple wants to be better prepared for next year's "high velocity moments."
Although we can't confirm how widespread Apple's new instruction is, the fact that it comes from above the store suggests it might affect other Apple shops as well. Also, it doesn't look like Apple has chosen these dates randomly. Most likely, the tech giant is preparing early for its next iPhone launch event. Furthermore, iPhones traditionally release in September, so it’s very probably Apple might also launch its next iPhone in this period as well.
Of course, we can only speculate at this point. The iPhone 15 is still a whole year away, and a lot can change in a year.
In most cases, Apple forbids taking time off before the launch of new devices as well as during the holiday season, and it usually tells its employees about its decision via an internal communication app shortly before it goes into effect.
