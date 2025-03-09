Apple has resorted to this very unusual strategy for its iPhones, iPads, and more this year

However, don't expect any groundbreaking AI features out of WWDC this year, says Gurman. He predicts that this year we are more likely to see Apple bring its current capabilities to more apps, instead of developing new ones. Should this be the case, this will likely make for a less exciting conference for Apple developers and fans alike. It will be interesting to see if Apple will be able to recoup and re-establish itself as the innovative company that the industry follows.For the average consumer, this means a wider range of new Apple products to choose from earlier in the year. It could also lead to more frequent updates and potentially faster adoption of newer technologies. While it may seem like a lot of releases at once, it shows that Apple is trying to meet the demands of its diverse customer base and stay ahead in a competitive market.