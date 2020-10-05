Apple's latest emoji shows you can wear a mask and be happy

Wear a mask AND be happy!

Apple tends to avoid political situations as much as possible, but in this particular instance it has chosen to quietly step into the debate room with an interesting solution of its own – an emoji!Spotted by the people at, the recent release of iOS 14.2 beta 2 brings an updated version of the increasingly popular Face with Medical Mask emoji to supported iPhone models.Rather than the usual version with sad eyes that make it look like a sick person, the revised emoji now boasts raised eyebrows, happier eyes, and rosy cheeks that suggest the person is smiling behind the face mask.