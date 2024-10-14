Apple goes after Slack at work, US labor board goes after Apple
Up Next:
The US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has accused Apple of infringing on employees' rights to organize and improve working conditions by limiting their use of social media and the workplace messaging platform Slack.
This complaint alleges that Apple enforced illegal work rules governing Slack usage and terminated an employee for advocating for workplace reforms on the platform, a Reuters report reads. The Cupertino giant allegedly pressured another worker to remove a social media post, and created an impression that employees were being monitored online.
In a response to Reuters, Apple reiterated its dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace, noting that it takes employee concerns seriously. The company rejected the claims, stating it would present its case at a future hearing. It had similarly denied the allegations from the previous complaint, asserting that it respects employees' rights to discuss wages, hours, and working conditions.
The latest case originates from a complaint filed nearly three years ago by Janneke Parrish, a former Apple employee who was terminated in 2021. Parrish, who had been active in advocating for remote work, pay equity, and speaking out on issues of race and gender discrimination at Apple, had used Slack and social media to promote these causes.
Apple’s Slack policies, according to the NLRB, restrict employees from creating new channels without managerial approval and require concerns to be directed to a supervisor or the company's "People Support" group.
Parrish's attorney, Laurie Burgess, described Apple's actions as "extensive violations" of workers' rights. She emphasized the importance of holding the company accountable for enforcing what she described as unlawful rules and retaliating against employees engaged in protected activities, such as highlighting workplace discrimination.
The National Labor Relations Board has accused Apple of violating employees' rights by enforcing unlawful workplace rules, including confidentiality, non-disclosure, and social media policies that hinder organizing efforts. The NLRB claims Apple interfered with workers' rights under federal labor law.
Apple responded, stating it respects employees' rights to discuss wages and working conditions, and it plans to contest the allegations in a January hearing if no settlement is reached. The NLRB is seeking to have Apple rescind the rules and notify all US employees of their rights.
The complaint stems from 2021 charges by former Apple senior engineering manager Ashley Gjovik, who also sued the company for alleged retaliation. While most of her lawsuit was dismissed, some claims may be amended. Apple faces additional NLRB cases, including accusations of wrongful termination and union interference, which it denies. Since 2022, two Apple stores have unionized, with ongoing efforts at others.
This complaint alleges that Apple enforced illegal work rules governing Slack usage and terminated an employee for advocating for workplace reforms on the platform, a Reuters report reads. The Cupertino giant allegedly pressured another worker to remove a social media post, and created an impression that employees were being monitored online.
I mean, who could've thought that an intergalactic corporation would monitor its own employees, right? Such things never happen, because we live in a free, progressive, and successful society.
In a response to Reuters, Apple reiterated its dedication to fostering an inclusive workplace, noting that it takes employee concerns seriously. The company rejected the claims, stating it would present its case at a future hearing. It had similarly denied the allegations from the previous complaint, asserting that it respects employees' rights to discuss wages, hours, and working conditions.
If a settlement is not reached, an administrative judge will hear the case in February, with the potential for the decision to be reviewed by the full labor board and appealed in federal court.
The latest case originates from a complaint filed nearly three years ago by Janneke Parrish, a former Apple employee who was terminated in 2021. Parrish, who had been active in advocating for remote work, pay equity, and speaking out on issues of race and gender discrimination at Apple, had used Slack and social media to promote these causes.
Apple’s Slack policies, according to the NLRB, restrict employees from creating new channels without managerial approval and require concerns to be directed to a supervisor or the company's "People Support" group.
Recommended Stories
This is the second recent complaint against Apple by the NLRB. Last week, the agency claimed Apple compelled employees to sign confidentiality, non-disclosure, and non-compete agreements, and imposed overly restrictive social media and misconduct policies.
The National Labor Relations Board has accused Apple of violating employees' rights by enforcing unlawful workplace rules, including confidentiality, non-disclosure, and social media policies that hinder organizing efforts. The NLRB claims Apple interfered with workers' rights under federal labor law.
Apple responded, stating it respects employees' rights to discuss wages and working conditions, and it plans to contest the allegations in a January hearing if no settlement is reached. The NLRB is seeking to have Apple rescind the rules and notify all US employees of their rights.
The complaint stems from 2021 charges by former Apple senior engineering manager Ashley Gjovik, who also sued the company for alleged retaliation. While most of her lawsuit was dismissed, some claims may be amended. Apple faces additional NLRB cases, including accusations of wrongful termination and union interference, which it denies. Since 2022, two Apple stores have unionized, with ongoing efforts at others.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: