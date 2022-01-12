Apple Glasses could also correct your vision, new patent shows

“Tunable and foveated lens systems,”

This can be achieved by using a stack of liquid crystal lenses - the liquid material inside can change its optical properties when a current passes through it. Apple says in the patent documents that such a system can also help people with various vision problems, such as presbyopia (inability to focus at a certain distance).The clever system manages to circumvent one big obstacle that lies before smart glasses technology - users with regular prescription glasses. Using another pair of smart glasses on top of your prescription glasses is far from comfortable, and manufacturers normally would have to offer different models with different dioptric parameters to suit every consumer out there.