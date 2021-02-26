Аpple Glass introduces self-cleaning feature
Self-cleaning, But It's Not an Oven
Anyone who owns a pair of glasses is surely well familiar with the constant hassle of dealing with condensation, dust, dirt or debris smudging over the lens. It's annoying but it's one of those things we've accepted we just have to suck up and deal with, like exercise and balanced diets. Yet Apple Insider has just informed us that Apple may have actually found a way to beat this problem by filing for a patent on a special technology which would allow the Apple Glass to—you guessed it, clean itself.
Will All This Innovation Ever Stop?
They also seem to have thrown in a patent for real-time 3D background-replacing "green screen" technology, just for the heck of it. Not to mention the three-dimensional audio-locating feature, which can direct its user to the direction of a sound source. Throw in automatic adjustment to ambient light—in other words, two-way magic sunglasses. All this in a traditional glasses design!
It's good to keep in mind that like the self-cleaning feature, many of these are still patents—not absolute guarantees from Apple. But I think we can all agree we've got a lot to look forward to!