Apple working on micro OLED displays for AR Apple Glass headset

Nikkei

How secretive is Apple’s development facility?

Nikkei

Apple’s new focus on display development is said to be part of plans to reduce dependence on Samsung, which manufactures the bulk of OLED panels for modern iPhones and some LED displays, which in turn could allow it to cut costs and improve profit margins. Asnotes, OLED panels are one of the most expensive iPhone components, second only to Qualcomm’s 5G modems.Apple is known for its secrecy — it’s one of the only smartphone manufacturers that, aside from the occasional slip, has avoided major leaks over the years — and hidden within today’s report are some details about Apple’s practices.The top-secret facility mentioned above is reportedly located at Longtan Science Park, in the northern Taiwanese city of Taoyuan, and within a walking distance of TSMC’s chip testing plant.reports, who recently visited the location, say Apple’s complex consists of several unmarked buildings with no logo or address on the outside. Even inside, only a small Apple logo could be seen in the lobby.