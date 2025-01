Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users

Keeping the iPhone 16 the same price as the iPhone 15 was a welcome decision. | Video credit — Apple

iPhone SE

Markets outside richer nations often opt for budget Chinese smartphones. An iPhone is considered a status symbol there but an affordable model would have helped Apple capture more iOS users and expose more consumers to its ecosystem.The newis said to be housed in the body of the iPhone 14 which means that it will have an edge to edge display and a notch. It will also feature 8 GB of RAM so that it can run Apple Intelligence . But while these upgrades are very welcome the older model isn’t a bad phone by any stretch of the imagination.And I think Apple really could have used it for a few more years as the most affordable way to switch to iOS.