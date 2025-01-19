iPhone SE inventory dwindling as Apple prepares for new model launch
It's been previously reported that Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone SE this spring, and it's set to be a game-changer. This new model, codenamed V59, will ditch the home button, a design element that's been around since the very first iPhone. But even bigger news is that it will be the first iPhone to use Apple's own cellular modem chip instead of Qualcomm's. This is a huge step for Apple as they move away from relying on other companies for key components.
However, things brings up the fact that should the old iPhone SE not be around anymore, then there will likely not be an opportunity to score one at a lower price, as Apple has done in the past when introducing newer models. Obviously, this won't be possible at all in the E.U. where every single iPhone SE with a lightning connector had to be pulled off the shelves, but at least it could help Apple sell more phones in countries where people don't have as much money to spend. The current SE is already Apple's cheapest iPhone at $429, and with all the new tech, this upcoming model is probably going to cost more.
Now, it seems like Apple is clearing the way for this new SE by quietly phasing out the current model. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple stores are running low on iPhone SE stock, and it's getting harder and harder to find one in person. You can still order one online, but it looks like once this new phone arrives, the old SE might be gone for good.
Apple iPhone SE (2022). | Image credit — PhoneArena
In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple is also reportedly working on a number of other product updates, including updated iPads and Magic Keyboards. These updates are expected to be released in the near future, so Apple fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.
I believe that the new iPhone SE has the potential to be a major success for Apple. The combination of a powerful processor, an updated design, and a more affordable price point could make it a very attractive option for consumers. I am also excited to see how the new SE's in-house cellular modem chip performs in real-world use. If it lives up to expectations, it could give Apple a significant advantage over its competitors.
