Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

iPhone SE inventory dwindling as Apple prepares for new model launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Header image with iPhone SE 4 render
It's been previously reported that Apple is gearing up to launch a new iPhone SE this spring, and it's set to be a game-changer. This new model, codenamed V59, will ditch the home button, a design element that's been around since the very first iPhone. But even bigger news is that it will be the first iPhone to use Apple's own cellular modem chip instead of Qualcomm's. This is a huge step for Apple as they move away from relying on other companies for key components.

Now, it seems like Apple is clearing the way for this new SE by quietly phasing out the current model. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple stores are running low on iPhone SE stock, and it's getting harder and harder to find one in person. You can still order one online, but it looks like once this new phone arrives, the old SE might be gone for good.



However, things brings up the fact that should the old iPhone SE not be around anymore, then there will likely not be an opportunity to score one at a lower price, as Apple has done in the past when introducing newer models. Obviously, this won't be possible at all in the E.U. where every single iPhone SE with a lightning connector had to be pulled off the shelves, but at least it could help Apple sell more phones in countries where people don't have as much money to spend. The current SE is already Apple's cheapest iPhone at $429, and with all the new tech, this upcoming model is probably going to cost more.

In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple is also reportedly working on a number of other product updates, including updated iPads and Magic Keyboards. These updates are expected to be released in the near future, so Apple fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

I believe that the new iPhone SE has the potential to be a major success for Apple. The combination of a powerful processor, an updated design, and a more affordable price point could make it a very attractive option for consumers. I am also excited to see how the new SE's in-house cellular modem chip performs in real-world use. If it lives up to expectations, it could give Apple a significant advantage over its competitors.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Googler reveals that the first Android 16 Beta release could be just days away
Googler reveals that the first Android 16 Beta release could be just days away
TikTok sends out messages to U.S. subscribers, praises Trump, and then shuts down (UPDATE: It's Back!)
TikTok sends out messages to U.S. subscribers, praises Trump, and then shuts down (UPDATE: It's Back!)
iOS 19 leaked video hints at another major redesign from Apple following iOS 18 changes
iOS 19 leaked video hints at another major redesign from Apple following iOS 18 changes
This is your final chance to reserve your Galaxy S25 with exclusive Samsung discounts
This is your final chance to reserve your Galaxy S25 with exclusive Samsung discounts
Huawei seeks global comeback led by Kirin chipset and HarmonyOS Next
Huawei seeks global comeback led by Kirin chipset and HarmonyOS Next
Speedy Motorola Edge (2024) is still a must-have at $105 off on Amazon
Speedy Motorola Edge (2024) is still a must-have at $105 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless