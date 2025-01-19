iPhone SE inventory dwindling as Apple prepares for new model launch

iPhone SE

iPhone SE

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

iPhone SE

In addition to the new, Apple is also reportedly working on a number of other product updates, including updated iPads and Magic Keyboards. These updates are expected to be released in the near future, so Apple fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming months.I believe that the newhas the potential to be a major success for Apple. The combination of a powerful processor, an updated design, and a more affordable price point could make it a very attractive option for consumers. I am also excited to see how the new SE's in-house cellular modem chip performs in real-world use. If it lives up to expectations, it could give Apple a significant advantage over its competitors.