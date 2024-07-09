Follow Apple's useful tips and protect your financial accounts from getting wiped out

Apple has updated the support page that gives tips to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users telling them how to avoid getting scammed by email and SMS phishing attacks and fake support calls. These attacks have one goal and that is to get you to reveal some personal information such as passwords and social security numbers. Armed with this personal data, the attacker looks to break into his victims' banking apps, trading apps, credit card apps, and other financial apps.





Once the attacker accesses one of the accounts belonging to a victim, he changes the password and address to lock out the account's real owner and transfers bank account balances to an account he controls. With a stock trading account, the attacker liquidates all holdings and has the funds wired to an account he owns. After changing the address of a credit card account, the bad actor can claim his cards have been stolen and request new cards get sent to his address. The bad thing is that by the time any of these things are discovered, it might be too late to reverse the bad deeds.

How do scammers try to get you to reveal personal data?









Phishing is an email or text that appears to come from a legitimate firm that you do business with. But the message really comes from a scammer who tries to get you to tap on a link by scaring you. You might receive a notice that claims to come from your bank to verify a huge wire transfer. There really is no such transfer, but the scammer knows that you'll be so emotional that you won't question the legitimacy of the message and will turn over your password, PIN, and social security number which are requested when you click on a link.









Within minutes, you're locked out of your account and your money is gone. Other scams to watch out for are phone calls that appear to come from Apple support or other companies but are as phony as the phishing emails and texts. Apple also says to beware of fake promotions offering free products and prizes, and unwanted Calendar invitations and subscriptions. All of these have the same goal which is to get you to reveal personal data.





Apple says to watch for the following clues:



