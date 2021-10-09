Verizon subscribers are the target of a phishing expedition; do not respond to this text message

Verizon subscribers are the target of a phishing expedition; do not respond to this text message0
Recently we told you about spam texts received by T-Mobile customers. It is possible that the phone numbers used to send out the bogus messages came from the recent data breach that affected 48 million T-Mobile subscribers. The text tried to make it appear as though it came from T-Mobile and offered the recipients of the message a $100 free gift because of an outage that occurred the previous day.
Verizon subscribers should watch out for this bogus text message trying to steal personal information
First of all, most Verizon subscribers have already paid their September bill so while it might seem that the text must be from Verizon since it knew that you paid last month's invoice, as a Verizon customer this writer can tell you that the nation's largest carrier doesn't offer you a gift just for making your payment on time; heck, Verizon won't send you a gift for paying your bill earlier than the due date.
If you get this text or something that resembles it, do not click on the link. If you do, you might be directed to a site asking you to fill out personal information such as your name, address, social security number, phone number, and other information that can be used to change your Verizon password.
With this information, you could lose control of your Verizon account while the bad actor changes the address, password, and other information. Once that is accomplished, this criminal orders expensive new phones that you'll be paying for. The devices get sent to your account's new address which is controlled by the crook.
If you receive a questionable text or email, call the carrier to see if it is genuine
The person who received the text in the photo that accompanies this story knew it was a fake because the message used her first name even though the account they have is a company account. Be careful because whatever information you give away about your wireless account can come back to bite you in the wallet. And there are many different phishing stories to go around including one involving Verizon that we told you about a few years ago.
If you're unsure whether a text or email is genuine, call the carrier it supposedly came from and ask whether someone there sent you the message in question. Also, we would suggest that everyone with a wireless account set up a password or PIN to prevent your account from falling into the wrong hands. Earlier this month, the FCC announced that it was asking the wireless operators to crack down on SIM card hijacking and Port-out fraud, two practices designed to steal subscribers' identities.