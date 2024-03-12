Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple further loosens grip on iPhone apps in the EU by allowing direct downloads

Apple Apps
Apple loosens grip on iPhone apps even further in the EU by allowing direct downloads
TL;DR:

  • Apple is introducing a new Web Distribution feature this spring, allowing developers to offer their apps for direct download from their websites.
  • iOS users in the EU will have the freedom to download apps without relying on the App Store or any alternative marketplace.
  • The changes are a response to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). 

Just recently, Apple rolled out iOS 17.4, introducing big changes to the App Store landscape in the European Union. Why? To comply with the newly adopted Digital Markets Act (DMA). These changes include support for alternative app marketplaces, new business terms, in-app purchase options, and more.

Now, in response to developers’ feedback, Apple has announced a few additional tweaks, as reported by 9to5Mac. Notably, the Cupertino tech giant will introduce a new Web Distribution feature this spring, allowing developers to offer their apps for direct download from their websites.

For developers in the EU who have agreed to the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps, the new options include the ability for app marketplaces to exclusively offer apps from the marketplace developer. This change allows a company to run an app marketplace and provide only its own apps for download.

Additionally, when guiding users to complete transactions on external web pages, developers can now choose how to design promotions, discounts, and deals, with Apple's design templates becoming optional.

As mentioned earlier, Apple is introducing a Web Distribution feature, set to launch later this spring. This feature will allow developers to distribute their iOS apps directly from their websites. iPhone users in the EU will have the freedom to download apps without relying on the App Store or any alternative marketplace.

However, apps distributed through the web must adhere to Apple's notarization guidelines, restricting installations to registered website domains in App Store Connect.

For EU iPhone users, this could mean a broader array of apps to choose from, potentially leading to increased competition and, thus, lower prices. Nonetheless, users may need to pay more attention when downloading apps from sources outside the App Store, and managing these apps and updates might be less convenient.

The recent changes in digital practices, including those made by Apple, are a response to the EU's Digital Markets Act. This law targets big tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, TikTok, and Amazon, instructing them to follow new rules to encourage competition and offer users more options. Apple, adapting to comply with these regulations, is even working on a tool to make it easier for iPhone users to switch to Android.

