Simpler iPhone to Android switching: Apple is working on a tool to ease moving data

EU's DMA law is forcing Apple to change its ways: iPhone users in the EU will be able to uninstall Safari and transfer data to Android phones easily

Apple is developing a user-friendly data transfer tool for iPhone to Android switching, expected by fall 2025

This could address the limitations of existing tools, allowing easier transfer of data like bookmarks and purchased apps.





As the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) kicks in, major tech players like Apple are adapting to meet regulatory requirements or face substantial penalties. Apple, recognized as a gatekeeper, is set for another ecosystem adjustment.



According to The Verge Android phone . This feature is expected to be rolled out by fall 2025, as outlined in a recent compliance document According to, Apple is slated to enable EU-based iPhone users to uninstall its Safari browser by the end of 2024. Simultaneously, the company is developing a "user-friendly" data transfer feature for moving data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone, aka an. This feature is expected to be rolled out by fall 2025, as outlined in a recent



The document does not specify whether these features will be accessible globally or restricted to EU users. However, many of Apple's previously announced DMA compliance plans, such as running non-WebKit browser engines and installing third-party app stores, are currently limited to the EU.



The document also mentions that the plans for this feature will leverage existing migration tools already offered by other companies.



Google already offers the "Switch to Android" app for iOS, but the app has limitations in transferring certain data, such as paid apps, Safari bookmarks, alarms, and miscellaneous files. Apple's upcoming solution hopefully would address some of these gaps.



With the latest With the latest iOS 17.4 update , Apple introduced significant changes to its EU ecosystem rules, allowing users more flexibility, including sideloading apps from third-party stores and choosing default browsers.



The EU's DMA aims to create a fairer digital playing field. It targets large platforms designated as gatekeepers that control access to online services. Among the gatekeepers listed are Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Bytedance's TikTok, and Amazon. These tech giants must follow new rules to ensure competition and give users more choices.