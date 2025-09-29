How Apple is fixing #scratchgate on the iPhone 17 Pro models in Apple Stores and why it is important





Introducing #scratchgate, the latest iPhone "scandal"





iPhone 17 Pro Max models in a dark shade were showing scratches while on display inside Apple Stores. These demo units should have looked pristine even after getting handled by many potential iPhone buyers. Apple released a statement that was somewhat reminiscent of #antennagate's "You're holding it wrong," comment. This year we have #scratchgate. Apple iPhone 17 Pro andPro Max models in a dark shade were showing scratches while on display inside Apple Stores. These demo units should have looked pristine even after getting handled by many potential iPhone buyers. Apple released a statement that was somewhat reminiscent of #antennagate's "You're holding it wrong," comment.





iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max units in the Apple Store were not scratches. Your eyes were seeing wrong. The tech giant said that what looked suspiciously like scratches were the result of material transferred from the worn MagSafe risers used to display the new handsets inside Apple Stores. Obviously, Apple doesn't want potential iPhone buyers getting spooked by terrible looking blemishes that look like scratches. So, Apple said that what people were seeing onPro andPro Max units in the Apple Store were not scratches. Your eyes were seeing wrong. The tech giant said that what looked suspiciously like scratches were the result of material transferred from the worn MagSafe risers used to display the new handsets inside Apple Stores. Obviously, Apple doesn't want potential iPhone buyers getting spooked by terrible looking blemishes that look like scratches. So, changes are being made to how iPhone units are being displayed at Apple Stores.

What Apple is doing to eliminate the so-called scratches that mar the appearance of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max





iPhone 17 Pro and The charging stands used to hold up demo iPhones in Apple Stores will be refitted with softer, protective material that won't scrape the back of the phone every time the device is taken off the stand and returned to it. Silicone rings will be added to prevent the aluminum used on thePro and iPhone 17 Pro Max from coming into contact with the metal from the MagSafe stand.





Additionally, Apple has updated the maintenance schedule for demo iPhone models. The staff inside Apple Stores have been instructed to do a more thorough job cleaning the demo iPhone models using a solution that includes an ingredient with salt that helps clean and clear away the dirt or residue left by the MagSafe charging stands. With these changes, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max demos look great, exactly the way Apple wants them to look in front of a store full of potential purchasers.





Has #scratchgate kept you from buying a new iPhone? Yes. don't want my new expensive phone easily scratched. No. Apple says it isn't a scratch, and I believe them. I wasn't planning to buy a new iPhone. Yes. don't want my new expensive phone easily scratched. 45.83% No. Apple says it isn't a scratch, and I believe them. 20.83% I wasn't planning to buy a new iPhone. 33.33%





iPhone 17 Pro models inside the Apple Store is so important this year is that some consumers might have planned to trade-in their The reason why the finish of thePro models inside the Apple Store is so important this year is that some consumers might have planned to trade-in their iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max , both made with a titanium build, to buy one of the new aluminum clad models. These people might have had second thoughts about making this deal if the new aluminum iPhones appear to scratch so easily.





Apple has been able to have #scratchgate" distract consumers from more serious issues about the iPhone 17 series including how far away the Apple iPhone is from competing with Google and Samsung when it comes to on-device AI capabilities on Pixel and Galaxy phones respectively.

