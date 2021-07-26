Save on Galaxy S21 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on Galaxy S21 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple

Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
Apple will be looking to implement the Face ID biometric system anywhere it could fit, reports Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman in his fresh PowerOn newsletter edition, and even Macs, the iPhone SE line, and all iPads, would eventually get it, according to him.

Why? Well, "the facial recognition sensor gives Apple two central features: security and augmented reality. Touch ID, more convenient or not, only provides the former." This forecast directly clashes with reports that claim Apple is going to use both Face ID and Touch ID on future iPhones, just tucked under the display, so we'll see how Apple's biometric strategy pans out.

In fact, Mr Gurman himself acknowledges that Apple will be trying to house the Face ID components under the screen for one uninterrupted "all-screen" iPhone look without the dreaded notch. 

He, however, is of the mind that Apple will do this only for its more expensive iPhones, probably to differentiate the Pro series further from their more affordable brethren that now have the same screen size and practically only extra camera features separate the two in the iPhone 12 series, for instance. 

Given the whole Face ID-with-a-mask fiasco, we somehow doubt that Apple will leave face recognition as the sole exclusive provider of biometry on its iPhones, but we won't know until the iPhone 14 at the earliest. 

That's when Apple is expected to tuck a fingerprint scanner under the display, again according to Mr Gurman: "The company has tested an in-display fingerprint scanner for this year’s devices, however that feature will likely not appear on this generation."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
by Alan Friedman,  3
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless