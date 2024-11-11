Apple’s holiday extended return policy has officially started
Up Next:
If you’ve bought something from Apple and changed your mind, you’re in luck. Apple has just announced that its holiday extended return policy has officially started on November 8, 2024. This means that all items received between November 8, 2024 and December 25, 2024, you’ll be allowed to return it through January 8, 2025.
Speaking of which, here is what you need to know about Apple’s “Standard Return Policy” just in case you don’t qualify for the extended return policy:
As expected, you can return just about any product you purchased from Apple, especially if they’re not in pristine condition. For example, opened software is ineligible for return. However, you can return software if you didn’t install it on any computer.
The electronic software downloads, Apple Gift Cards (includes previous generation Apple Store Gift Cards and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards), and Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets) are also ineligible for return.
To learn more about how to return an item, make sure to check out Apple’s return policy website.
There are some exceptions such as iPhone purchases that are carrier-financed with T-Mobile or Verizon, which are not eligible and are subject to standard return policy instead. The same goes for all purchases made after December 25, 2024.
Speaking of which, here is what you need to know about Apple’s “Standard Return Policy” just in case you don’t qualify for the extended return policy:
- You have 14 calendar days to return an item from the date you received it.
- Only items that have been purchased directly from Apple, either online or at an Apple Retail Store, can be returned to Apple. Apple products purchased through other retailers must be returned in accordance with their respective returns and refunds policy.
- Please ensure that the item you're returning is repackaged with all the cords, adapters and documentation that were included when you received it.
As expected, you can return just about any product you purchased from Apple, especially if they’re not in pristine condition. For example, opened software is ineligible for return. However, you can return software if you didn’t install it on any computer.
Apple iPhone 13 Series | Image credits: PhoneArena
The electronic software downloads, Apple Gift Cards (includes previous generation Apple Store Gift Cards and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards), and Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets) are also ineligible for return.
Keep in mind that only after the item is received by Apple the refund will be initiated. On the other hand, customers who cancel a pickup item, and were billed for it, will have their refund initiated immediately after they submit their cancellation request.
To learn more about how to return an item, make sure to check out Apple’s return policy website.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: