Apple explains what you need to do to prepare for the arrival of your new iPhone

If you pre-ordered an iPhone 13 series handset, Apple is willing to lend a hand to help you prepare for your new arrival. It's not exactly the same as preparing for a new bouncing bundle of joy ( a baby, of course), but if you look at the Settings app you might see that you have received some helpful hints from Apple about what to do to get ready for your new handset.





According to MacRumors , if Apple did reach out to you in an effort to help you make a seamless transition to the 2021 iPhone models, the first thing you'll see on the Settings menu is a prompt that reads, "Get Ready For Your New iPhone." Underneath that Apple writes, "Use iCloud to move your apps and data to your new iPhone." Tap on the blue "Get Started" link to begin. You'll see another page that says "Prepare for your new iPhone" with two headings. One reads, "Get Ready to Move Your Apps & Data" and states that this prompt will "automatically keep your iCloud backup up to date so you'll be ready to move to your new iPhone."





The third page notes that by "uploading apps and data to iCloud, yours app and data will be up to date and ready to transfer when your new iPhone arrives." Additionally, Apple says that "when your new iPhone arrives, turn it on and place it near your current iPhone to quickly sign in and start setting up." You are also asked whether you want to find out the trade-in value of your current iPhone and whether you'd like to receive an Apple gift card valued at that amount.





Some of those who pre-ordered their 2021 iPhone model early last Friday have already discovered that their new phones have already shipped. The new iPhone models officially launch this Friday, September 24th. For those who can't tell an iPhone 13 Pro from an iPhone 13, we told you about a video guide that Apple disseminated this morning . And if you think the current setup is confusing, wait until next year.





In 2022, Apple will reportedly drop the iPhone mini and replace it with a non-Pro version of its largest phone. So in other words, next year we could see Apple deliver the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This lineup should allow consumers to buy an iPhone with the largest screen without shelling out a King's ransom.

