Apple explains what you need to do to prepare for the arrival of your new iPhone

Apple explains what you need to do to prepare for the arrival of your new iPhone0
If you pre-ordered an iPhone 13 series handset, Apple is willing to lend a hand to help you prepare for your new arrival. It's not exactly the same as preparing for a new bouncing bundle of joy ( a baby, of course), but if you look at the Settings app you might see that you have received some helpful hints from Apple about what to do to get ready for your new handset.
The third page notes that by "uploading apps and data to iCloud, yours app and data will be up to date and ready to transfer when your new iPhone arrives." Additionally, Apple says that "when your new iPhone arrives, turn it on and place it near your current iPhone to quickly sign in and start setting up." You are also asked whether you want to find out the trade-in value of your current iPhone and whether you'd like to receive an Apple gift card valued at that amount.
In 2022, Apple will reportedly drop the iPhone mini and replace it with a non-Pro version of its largest phone. So in other words, next year we could see Apple deliver the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This lineup should allow consumers to buy an iPhone with the largest screen without shelling out a King's ransom.