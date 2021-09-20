Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models

Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models0
If you have trouble remembering the difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has produced a video that runs over seven minutes that gives a "guided tour" for each of the four different models that were unveiled last week. The four are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Color options for the non-Pro and Pro models are discussed and the tour guide informs us that the camera update for the Pro models is Apple's biggest ever.
The Pro units do have the ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This simply means that the screen refreshes 120 times per second to deliver buttery-smooth scrolling, enhanced animation, and more. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support Macro photography which means that the pair can take close-ups of small subjects, like insects and bugs, for example. And the telephoto camera on the pair delivers 3x optical zoom.
The video then goes into length on some of the new features including Photographic Styles which are similar to filters (but better, notes Apple). They can be used at the time that a photo is being snapped, or added to any photo later. Photographic Styles can work with four different styles such as Rich Contrast, Vibrant, Warm, and Cool. Unlike regular filters, skin tones are not affected, and the setting will stay on so that subsequent photos will be consistent.
So if you haven't ordered your new iPhone yet and you're in a quandary trying to decide which iPhone 13 series handset to order, perhaps this quick guide from Apple will help you to reach a decision.