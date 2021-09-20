Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple Processors Camera Display

Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Come with Apple on a guided video tour of its new 2021 iPhone models
If you have trouble remembering the difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple has produced a video that runs over seven minutes that gives a "guided tour" for each of the four different models that were unveiled last week. The four are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Color options for the non-Pro and Pro models are discussed and the tour guide informs us that the camera update for the Pro models is Apple's biggest ever.

All four units come with Cinematic mode which allows you to control the bokeh effect (the blurred background in a portrait) for videos. It uses the phone's neural network to decide when the focus in a video should switch. This is the kind of effect that you'd see in the movies, hence the name of the feature. And the cameras on all 2021 iPhone models will deliver improved low-light photos, at least according to Apple.

Both the non-Pro and Pro models also come with the Ceramic Shield which is a glass-ceramic material developed by Corning and Apple that is supposedly offers stronger drop protection than pre-iPhone 12 series models. And there is the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset with 15 million transistors. There is not much improvement in the CPU this year, but the component should still provide some improvement in performance (up to 21% according to one report) and better graphics.



The Pro units do have the ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This simply means that the screen refreshes 120 times per second to deliver buttery-smooth scrolling, enhanced animation, and more. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max support Macro photography which means that the pair can take close-ups of small subjects, like insects and bugs, for example. And the telephoto camera on the pair delivers 3x optical zoom.

The video then goes into length on some of the new features including Photographic Styles which are similar to filters (but better, notes Apple). They can be used at the time that a photo is being snapped, or added to any photo later. Photographic Styles can work with four different styles such as Rich Contrast, Vibrant, Warm, and Cool. Unlike regular filters, skin tones are not affected, and the setting will stay on so that subsequent photos will be consistent.

So if you haven't ordered your new iPhone yet and you're in a quandary trying to decide which iPhone 13 series handset to order, perhaps this quick guide from Apple will help you to reach a decision.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
88%off $100 Special AT&T $100off $700 Special Walmart 13%off $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3240 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T 14%off $600 Special Walmart 14%off $600 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2425 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
100%off $0 Special AT&T $100off $900 Special Walmart 10%off $900 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3125 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
91%off $100 Special AT&T 9%off $1000 Special Walmart 9%off $1000 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4373 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

How to move the iOS 15 Safari address bar back on top
by Daniel Petrov,  0
How to move the iOS 15 Safari address bar back on top
New Galaxy S22 series design: shorter, thinner, 'bezel-less'
by Daniel Petrov,  3
New Galaxy S22 series design: shorter, thinner, 'bezel-less'
Apple points out more iOS 15 features just before launch day
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple points out more iOS 15 features just before launch day
OnePlus announces new unified OS with Oppo; confirms OnePlus 9T is dead
by Iskren Gaidarov,  5
OnePlus announces new unified OS with Oppo; confirms OnePlus 9T is dead
HMD confirms October 6 launch event; Nokia G50 5G phone and T20 tablet expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
HMD confirms October 6 launch event; Nokia G50 5G phone and T20 tablet expected
iOS 15 review: The evolutionary update you didn't know you needed
by Peter Kostadinov,  65
iOS 15 review: The evolutionary update you didn't know you needed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless