iOS Apple

Here's the first TV ad for the second-generation Apple iPhone SE

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 15, 2020, 12:25 PM
Here's the first TV ad for the second-generation Apple iPhone SE
In the middle of a global pandemic that is keeping most people inside, Apple today introduced the second-generation iPhone SE. As expected, the phone looks like an iPhone 8 right down to the 4.7-inch LCD display (no 3D Touch though), Touch ID, the 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera and the 12MP camera on the rear panel. Apple did update the rear panel moving the iconic Apple logo midway down the back glass like it did with the iPhone 11 series.

As we have already pointed out this morning, Apple did add some new features that were not offered on the iPhone 8; it is obvious that the manufacturer is going after the mid-range Pixel 3a series, which was a big hit for Google. In fact, thanks to an updated image signal processor (ISP) and the new chipset, Apple says that the 12MP rear-camera delivers the best single-camera experience ever, a shot across the bow of the SS Pixel 3a.

Today, Apple dropped an ad for the second-generation iPhone SE that shows the handset in all available colors (White, Black, and Product (RED). It also reveals an IP67 certification rating for the device; this means that it can survive being submerged up to 3.28-feet in water for as long as 30-minutes.



The tag line? "Lots to love. Less to spend." Apple is charging $399 for the variant with 64GB (which, by the way, was the original price point for the 64GB Pixel 3a). The 128GB and 256GB models are priced at $449 and $549 respectively. Pre-orders begin this coming Friday, April 17th and the second-generation iPhone SE will start shipping on the following Friday, April 24th.

The original iPhone SE was released on March 31st, 2016 in 16GB and 64GB variants. Almost exactly a year later, Apple upgraded the storage options to 32GB and 128GB. The OG iPhone SE shipped 30 million units in its first year and reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo originally called for 40 million units of the new units to be rung up in 2020. But Kuo later revised his forecast and now expects a minimum of 20 million units to be sold with the possibility that sales will hit 30 million handsets this year.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless