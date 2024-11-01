Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Tim Cook and Apple to donate to Spain after tragic floodings

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the Cupertino company will donate to relief efforts in Spain after the tragic, catastrophic floods that hit the famous Valencia region.

After intense rainfall hit Valencia, the region has endured what might be the most deadly flooding in modern Spanish history. In just eight hours, more than a year’s worth of rain poured down, devastating bridges and buildings. So far, the death toll has climbed to 158.

In response, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company would contribute to relief efforts on the ground to assist affected communities.



This isn’t Apple’s first pledge to disaster relief; in recent months, the company has committed to multiple relief initiatives. In September, Apple promised aid to support recovery following Hurricane Helene. Then, in October, the company pledged an undisclosed amount to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

What happened?


Flash floods in eastern Spain have led to the deaths of at least 158 people, with rescue teams still searching for dozens missing in what could become one of Europe’s most tragic storm-related disasters in recent decades. The floods followed an extreme weather event on Tuesday when an unprecedented amount of rain – equal to a year’s worth – fell over eight hours in the Valencia region.

Many lives were lost in the city of Valencia, including a local police officer and several others trapped in a garage. Residents in neighborhoods like La Torre and nearby towns, such as Paiporta, suffered catastrophic losses, with some elderly and disabled individuals unable to escape in time. Criticism has arisen over the response time and warnings issued by authorities. Local politicians and residents alike noted the lack of early alerts, suggesting that timely warnings might have saved lives.

The floods have caused severe damage to infrastructure across the region. Valencia’s Transport Minister reported that about 80 kilometers of roadways were either severely damaged or blocked, and high-speed rail links between Valencia and Madrid will take weeks to restore. Bridges, roads, and farmland were heavily impacted, and the damage to citrus farms – a key export product for Spain – could affect the global market.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the area and emphasized the priority of safeguarding lives amid ongoing storm threats. Meanwhile, communities have begun recovery efforts, with residents in towns like Utiel, where the Magro River overflowed, starting to clear out mud and debris from their homes and streets.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Meta's Llama AI model turned into a military tool in China
Don't miss the fine print with T-Mobile unit Mint Mobile's Mint Kids deal
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
Owners of two Samsung devices will be able to download Android 15 beta in 15 days - leak
More people are downloading iOS 18.1 than iOS 17.1, Tim Cook reveals
Key Apple executive says goodbye to the media and analysts just weeks before his departure
