Bing on the brink of being the default search engine on iPhones? Absolutely not!
The saga continues! We don't know what Apple will choose if it really ditches Google as the default search engine on iPhones and iPads, but we do know what Apple won't choose. Apple won't choose Bing.
As I said only yesterday, I'm sure that Apple and Google will find a way to continue their relationship, judge ruling or not. So, I won't lose any sleep over the prospect of Google not being the default search engine on Apple. Or – now that I think of it – should I?!
According to them, Apple won't use Bing as its default search engine due to its search quality issues and revenue loss. They underscore how Google dominates the search landscape with a whopping 91.04% while Bing only holds 3.86% of the market share. By the way, DuckDuckGo holds 0.62%. I'm telling you, these are some rookie numbers, we've got to pump these numbers up.
In the case of you not following the recent news cycle, let's refresh your memory and see why we're talking about Apple (possibly) having to pick a new default search engine.
First off, a federal judge ruled that Google runs a monopoly with its search and search advertising businesses – that was literally just a few days ago. Then, some analysts speculated that it's possible that Google will no longer be the default iPhone search engine in the foreseeable future.
As you might be aware, Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be the default search engine on Safari. This amount accounts for roughly 36% of Google's revenue from search ads via the Safari browser, according to earlier reports.
If the agreement between Google and Apple were to end, analysts project that Apple could see a 4-6% drop in its profit. The current deal is in effect until at least September 2026, with Apple having the option to extend it for an additional two years, as detailed in documents filed with the Department of Justice in the antitrust case.
Some analysts speculate that the judge might decide Google needs to stop paying for default placement, or that companies like Apple might have to allow users to choose their search engine rather than setting one by default.
However, Apple is not keen on the idea of Bing being the default search engine. Why? The report quotes Apple Senior VP of services Eddy Cue:
I don’t believe there’s a price in the world that Microsoft could offer us. They offered to give us Bing for free. They could give us the whole company.
