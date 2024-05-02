Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be Safari's default search engine

By
0comments
iOS Apple Google
Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be Safari's default search engine
Thanks to court documents related to the DOJ's antitrust suit against Google that have just been unsealed, Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be the default browser for Safari. The deal between Apple and Alphabet plays an important role in the Justice Department's suit which alleges that Google monopolized online search and related advertising. Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for today, May 2nd, and tomorrow, May 3rd. A final decision will be announced later this year.

Because of the amount of money involved in the deal, both Apple and Google have tried not to disclose the exact amount that Apple is paid by Google. Last year, Apple executives testified under oath that Google paid it "billions" to be the default search engine for Safari without revealing the exact amount. But a Google witness eventually let it slip that the company pays 36% of the money it earns from Search ads to Apple.

Google has default deals with other companies to provide search results on other platforms. But as Bloomberg points out, the deal with Apple is its most important since it makes Google the search engine for the most used smartphone in the U.S.

Choosing your default search engine on mobile Safari - Google paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 to be Safari&#039;s default search engine
Choosing your default search engine on mobile Safari

The court documents, filed late Tuesday, included the first confirmation of the $20 billion that Google pays Apple to be Safari's default search engine. The confirmation came from Apple’s senior vice-president of services, Eddy Cue. The documents also revealed how important the payments from Google are to Apple's profits. In 2020, the payment made by Google to Apple made up 17.5% of Apple's operating income.

The report notes that Apple first agreed to allow Google Search to be the default search engine on the Safari browser back in 2002 for free. That led to an agreement between the two companies to share search advertising revenue. By the time May 2021 rolled around, Google started paying Apple more than $1 billion a month to be the default search engine for Safari.

Recommended Stories
To change the default search engine on your iPhone, go to Settings > Safari. Under the Search headings, go to Search Engine and tap on Google. That will show you a box with five search engines that you can choose from ti become the default search engine on Safari. The search engines that you have to choose from include:

  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • Bing
  • DuckDuckGo
  • Ecosia.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless