Apple just introduced FineWoven, a new luxurious material to replace leather in Apple products
2
Apple's all-new iPhone 15 is finally official, and iPhone fans all around the globe rejoice today. And after an interesting meeting with Mother Nature, Apple announced that it will no longer use leather in its products. Furthermore, in addition to a new lineup of phones and a new lineup of smartwatches, Apple introduced a new material dubbed FineWoven. Sounds fancy, right?
During its Wonderlust event, Apple also announced that it's launching new Apple Watch bands and an iPhone 15 case made of FineWoven. In addition to that, Apple shared that a FineWoven MagSafe Wallet will also be available soon. And don't worry, Apple's new material is MagSafe compatible, which means you will be able to wirelessly charge your shiny new iPhone 15 without removing its case.
It's always nice when a huge company like Apple strives to become more eco-friendly. During its live event, Apple stated numerous times that its Apple Watch Series 9 is its first product with a carbon-neutral footprint. In addition to that, the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made of 100% recycled aluminum substructure, cobalt in the battery, earth elements in their magnets, and recycled gold in their USB‑C connectors.
As Apple explained in a blog post, FineWoven is a luxurious and durable microtwill that has a suede-like feel. Furthermore, the tech giant claims that its new fancy material is made of 68% post-consumer recycled content and has a lower carbon footprint compared to leather.
During its Wonderlust event, Apple also announced that it's launching new Apple Watch bands and an iPhone 15 case made of FineWoven. In addition to that, Apple shared that a FineWoven MagSafe Wallet will also be available soon. And don't worry, Apple's new material is MagSafe compatible, which means you will be able to wirelessly charge your shiny new iPhone 15 without removing its case.
As for the colors of the new MagSafe Wallet and iPhone 15 case, Apple shared that they will be available in five colors: black, taupe, mulberry, pacific blue, and evergreen. Both the FineWoven Wallet and FineWoven iPhone 15 Case will be available for $59.
It's always nice when a huge company like Apple strives to become more eco-friendly. During its live event, Apple stated numerous times that its Apple Watch Series 9 is its first product with a carbon-neutral footprint. In addition to that, the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are made of 100% recycled aluminum substructure, cobalt in the battery, earth elements in their magnets, and recycled gold in their USB‑C connectors.
Things that are NOT allowed: