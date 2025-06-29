Apple didn't exactly announce these key iOS 26 features — but they are still on the way

Apple revealed many new features during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 25), especially pertaining to productivity. But according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there are still two iOS 26 features on the way that were not mentioned during the event.





The first is live translation through AirPods. This would allow users to hear translations of spoken conversations in real time using their AirPods. It could be a helpful tool for travel or for talking with people who speak another language.

iOS 26 , but this one was not included in the official presentation. Gurman believes it is still planned for release later this year, as he Similar functionality has existed in rival products for some time, such as Google's Pixel Buds. Apple already announced other translation tools in, but this one was not included in the official presentation. Gurman believes it is still planned for release later this year, as he also discussed back in March





The second feature is related to Wi-Fi. Right now, Apple lets you share Wi-Fi passwords between your own devices if they are nearby and using the same iCloud account. The new feature would expand on this by allowing you to log into a Wi-Fi network at a hotel or gym and have that login information automatically sync across your other Apple devices. This would save time and make switching between devices more seamless.





It’s not clear why Apple chose not to highlight these features during the keynote, but it may be because the company wants to avoid promising anything that isn’t ready. Last year, several WWDC announcements were delayed after the event, which likely led to a more cautious approach this time around.





Even without a big announcement, these two features could be meaningful for many users. The live translation through AirPods could improve everyday communication, especially for frequent travelers. And automatic Wi-Fi syncing is a small change that could make a big difference in convenience.





From what Gurman reports, both features are still expected to arrive with iOS 26 or in an update shortly after its release. They also show how Apple continues to focus on improving how its devices work together in daily situations.





These kinds of updates might not be flashy, but they add real value to the user experience. We'll be keeping an eye out to see when they officially roll out in future iOS 26 beta versions or public updates.