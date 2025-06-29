Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Apple didn't exactly announce these key iOS 26 features — but they are still on the way

One helps with language barriers, the other quietly fixes a long-standing iCloud limitation

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Audio
Image of woman wearing AirPods
Apple revealed many new features during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 25), especially pertaining to productivity. But according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there are still two iOS 26 features on the way that were not mentioned during the event.

The first is live translation through AirPods. This would allow users to hear translations of spoken conversations in real time using their AirPods. It could be a helpful tool for travel or for talking with people who speak another language.
 
Similar functionality has existed in rival products for some time, such as Google's Pixel Buds. Apple already announced other translation tools in iOS 26, but this one was not included in the official presentation. Gurman believes it is still planned for release later this year, as he also discussed back in March.

The second feature is related to Wi-Fi. Right now, Apple lets you share Wi-Fi passwords between your own devices if they are nearby and using the same iCloud account. The new feature would expand on this by allowing you to log into a Wi-Fi network at a hotel or gym and have that login information automatically sync across your other Apple devices. This would save time and make switching between devices more seamless.


It’s not clear why Apple chose not to highlight these features during the keynote, but it may be because the company wants to avoid promising anything that isn’t ready. Last year, several WWDC announcements were delayed after the event, which likely led to a more cautious approach this time around.

Even without a big announcement, these two features could be meaningful for many users. The live translation through AirPods could improve everyday communication, especially for frequent travelers. And automatic Wi-Fi syncing is a small change that could make a big difference in convenience.

From what Gurman reports, both features are still expected to arrive with iOS 26 or in an update shortly after its release. They also show how Apple continues to focus on improving how its devices work together in daily situations.

These kinds of updates might not be flashy, but they add real value to the user experience. We'll be keeping an eye out to see when they officially roll out in future iOS 26 beta versions or public updates.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 1

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
Gemini Live just added a key feature for talking quietly with your Android phone
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy

Latest News

Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon
Gurman: A smart ring from Apple would revitalize the company’s wearables
Gurman: A smart ring from Apple would revitalize the company’s wearables
Metro rep sells a customer on the "Great" Revvl 7 5G. You can probably guess what happened next
Metro rep sells a customer on the "Great" Revvl 7 5G. You can probably guess what happened next
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless