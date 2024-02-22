Apple launches custom Beats X headphones for Major League Soccer clubs
Apple’s iconic brand Beats announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with MLS (Major League Soccer) to become the official consumer audio products partner for the league.
Under the agreement, MLS clubs will receive custom Beats X headphones that have been exclusively created for the teams. In the first year of the partnership, custom Beats X headphones will be produced for eight teams: Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, Inter Miami CF, LAFC, Nashville SC, New York City FC, St. Louis CITY SC and Toronto FC.
In the United States, the MLS Season Pass is available on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season. Also, Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.
The multi-year partnership also specifies that MLS players will be part of Beats’ brand marketing campaigns that will be amplified on both the entities’ platforms.
Major League Soccer is proud to partner with Beats, a global culture driver, during this period of growth for our League and our sport in North America. Music inspires our players, our supporters and our communities. We’re excited to work alongside Beats and its premium products to strengthen the connection between sound, expression and the world's game.
Apple currently offers access to MLS games via a Season Pass, which is available in more than 100 countries on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles through the Apple TV app, as well as on the web.
