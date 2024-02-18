Miami's most famous athlete is the face of MLS Season Pass streamed on Apple TV+
Even though I took my family out of Florida about three years ago, I admit it. I still root for my Florida teams such as the (Atlantic Division-leading) Florida Panthers, the Miami Heat, the Miami Marlins, and the Miami Dolphins. Last year was magical as the Panthers and the Heat went to the finals for their respective sports, the Marlins made the playoffs, and the Dolphins looked like a Super Bowl contender for part of the season.
There are plenty of world-class athletes on my Florida teams including Matthew Tkachuk, Tyreek Hill, Sandy Alcantara, and Jimmy Butler to name a few. But last year, a new athlete took his talents to South Beach and became the most famous athlete ever to call South Florida his home city. More famous than Shaq? More famous than LeBron? More famous than Dan Marino? You bet. Last year, the Inter Miami football club purchased the contract of international superstar Lionel Messi who quickly became the face of Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.
Apple promotes its MLS Season Pass by featuring Inter Miami's international superstar Lionel Messi on the Season Pass website
This was a deal that Apple executives had to stand up and applaud even if their allegiance lies with the L.A. Galaxy FC. That's because Apple TV+ has the streaming rights to MLS for nine more years. Of course, the Apple TV+ MLS webpage features a large image of Messi wearing the now iconic Inter Miami pink uniform shirt. And as I wrote the other day about Apple, it definitely knows who butters its bread. With the season kicking off this Wednesday, Apple writes on the site, "Watch Messi, every club, and every match-including playoffs."
MLS Season Pass subscriptions for non-Apple TV+ subscribers are $14.99 per month or $99 for the whole season. Apple TV+ subscribers pay $12.99 monthly, or $79 for the entire season. You can subscribe to MLS Season Pass by tapping on this link.
Things that are NOT allowed: