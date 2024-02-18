Miami's most famous athlete is the face of MLS Season Pass streamed on Apple TV+

Even though I took my family out of Florida about three years ago, I admit it. I still root for my Florida teams such as the (Atlantic Division-leading) Florida Panthers, the Miami Heat, the Miami Marlins, and the Miami Dolphins. Last year was magical as the Panthers and the Heat went to the finals for their respective sports, the Marlins made the playoffs, and the Dolphins looked like a Super Bowl contender for part of the season.





There are plenty of world-class athletes on my Florida teams including Matthew Tkachuk, Tyreek Hill, Sandy Alcantara, and Jimmy Butler to name a few. But last year, a new athlete took his talents to South Beach and became the most famous athlete ever to call South Florida his home city. More famous than Shaq? More famous than LeBron? More famous than Dan Marino? You bet. Last year, the Inter Miami football club purchased the contract of international superstar Lionel Messi who quickly became the face of Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.












