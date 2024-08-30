Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple considers investing in OpenAI as ChatGPT arrives on iOS 18

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Apps
Apple considers investing in OpenAI as ChatGPT arrives on iOS 18
Artificial intelligence is all the rage in mobile tech and beyond, and the big players are well aware. This past summer, Apple jumped on the bandwagon, too, unveiling its suite of AI-powered features called Apple Intelligence or AI (yeah, the company did that) through a collaboration with OpenAI, the minds behind ChatGPT. Now, it seems Apple is ready to take this partnership to the next level.

Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft are likely to pump more funds into OpenAI


OpenAI is currently in discussions to secure several billion dollars in a new funding round, which could push the valuation of the ChatGPT creator above $100 billion. A recent report (subscription required) indicates that Apple is negotiating to be part of this investment.

Reportedly, Apple and Nvidia, one of the top chip makers, are in discussions to invest in OpenAI, which sounds like a strategic move that could bolster their connections with a key player in the competitive artificial intelligence landscape.

Microsoft is also expected to invest further in OpenAI, signaling that despite their growing competition and evolving partnerships, the relationship with OpenAI remains crucial for both companies.

The exact amounts Apple, Nvidia, or Microsoft might invest in this round haven't been disclosed yet. So far, Microsoft has been the main strategic investor in OpenAI, holding a 49% share of the AI startup's profits after pouring in $13 billion since 2019.

Nvidia, as the leading global supplier of chips for AI, has a long-standing partnership with OpenAI. It is said that OpenAI is one of Nvidia's biggest customers, using tens of thousands of its AI chips to train its most sophisticated AI systems, including ChatGPT.

If Apple decides to invest in OpenAI, it would be an unusual move for the company, which typically avoids startup investments. Historically, Apple has focused on funding manufacturing partners to guarantee a steady flow of components for its devices.



However, in June, Apple named OpenAI as its first official partner for Apple Intelligence. While Apple will handle simpler AI tasks with its own technology, it plans to rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT for more complex functions. In a way, this partnership mirrors Apple’s usual strategy of securing crucial components, but this time, it is about software rather than hardware.

Recommended Stories
Mark your calendars for September 9, when Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event will take place. The tech giant is gearing up to reveal the iPhone 16 series, along with the latest smartwatches and possibly the new AirPods 4.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless