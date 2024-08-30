Apple considers investing in OpenAI as ChatGPT arrives on iOS 18
Artificial intelligence is all the rage in mobile tech and beyond, and the big players are well aware. This past summer, Apple jumped on the bandwagon, too, unveiling its suite of AI-powered features called Apple Intelligence or AI (yeah, the company did that) through a collaboration with OpenAI, the minds behind ChatGPT. Now, it seems Apple is ready to take this partnership to the next level.
OpenAI is currently in discussions to secure several billion dollars in a new funding round, which could push the valuation of the ChatGPT creator above $100 billion. A recent report (subscription required) indicates that Apple is negotiating to be part of this investment.
Microsoft is also expected to invest further in OpenAI, signaling that despite their growing competition and evolving partnerships, the relationship with OpenAI remains crucial for both companies.
Nvidia, as the leading global supplier of chips for AI, has a long-standing partnership with OpenAI. It is said that OpenAI is one of Nvidia's biggest customers, using tens of thousands of its AI chips to train its most sophisticated AI systems, including ChatGPT.
If Apple decides to invest in OpenAI, it would be an unusual move for the company, which typically avoids startup investments. Historically, Apple has focused on funding manufacturing partners to guarantee a steady flow of components for its devices.
However, in June, Apple named OpenAI as its first official partner for Apple Intelligence. While Apple will handle simpler AI tasks with its own technology, it plans to rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT for more complex functions. In a way, this partnership mirrors Apple’s usual strategy of securing crucial components, but this time, it is about software rather than hardware.
Mark your calendars for September 9, when Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event will take place. The tech giant is gearing up to reveal the iPhone 16 series, along with the latest smartwatches and possibly the new AirPods 4.
Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft are likely to pump more funds into OpenAI
During its last public event, Apple named OpenAI its first official partner for Apple Intelligence. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
