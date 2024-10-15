Apple Car Key reportedly to expand support to Volvo, Audi, Polestar cars

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Apple Car Key is said to be expanding its support to more car manufacturers soon. Code references from the Wallet app for iPhone have been discovered that show three vehicle producers will join the list of cars that support Apple Car Key.

Apple's Car Key feature allows iPhone users to unlock and even start their cars using just their iPhones or their Apple Watches. Car Key was first introduced in 2020 with iOS 14 and has slowly been growing the number of supported cars. Now, hidden hints of three more companies gaining support for the feature have been found, as reported by MacRumors.  

Volvo, Polestar, and Audi references have been found in the back-end code of the Wallet app. Of course, these being listed there doesn't necessarily mean support is coming soon, but it at least indicates Apple is working on that.

Apple Car Key uses NFC and the NFC reader in your car to unlock it and start it. You can also do that remotely. Not only does using it mean you carry one less thing in your pocket, but you can take advantage of the U1 chip in the iPhone to get precise spatial awareness and unlock your car as you approach the door.


Also, Car Key prevents the car from starting without your iPhone being inside, and also, keeps you from making the annoying mistake of locking your car with the iPhone inside of it. Of course, if your iPhone gets lost or stolen, you can disable the Car Key remotely with iCloud.

At the moment, models from BMW, BYD, Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia support Apple Car Key. When Apple adds Volvo, Polestar, and Audi to the mix, this will significantly increase the number of iPhone users being able to use this convenient feature.

I just can't wait for this feature to grow its supported car manufacturer and model lists. I can easily see my future just with an iPhone or an Apple Watch, as I'm one of the people who just don't want to be bothered carrying thousands of things in a bag.

So, I most sincerely can't wait to see this feature grow in support of more models in the future, and hopefully motorcycles too.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

