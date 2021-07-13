$15/month 5G plan

 View

Apple

Apple reportedly insists on having car batteries made in the US for the Apple Car

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Apple reportedly insists on having US-made batteries for the Apple Car
There have been some rumors and talks about the Apple Car, from its price to Tim Cook hinting at it. Now, a report from DigiTimes industry insiders states that Apple may be producing batteries for the Apple Car in the US instead of using China-based manufacturers, reports MacRumors.

Apple seems to insist on making car batteries for the Apple Car in factories in the US


The report states that Apple wants the batteries for the autonomous car to be manufactured in the States, and partnerships with China's two largest battery suppliers, CATL and BYD, seem unlikely.

Instead, Apple may work with Taiwan-based Foxconn or Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry, both companies planning to set up factories in the US, claim DigiTimes sources. Many of you may know that the majority of Apple's products are assembled in China. Many components for Apple products are sourced from suppliers all around the world.

Earlier, Tim Cook stated that many things can be done with autonomous vehicles, and he slightly hinted Apple may, indeed, be working on one - "we’ll see what Apple does". However, Apple is experimenting in a lot of different product areas, and some of these projects never see the light of production, so keep that in mind.

Nevertheless, the Apple Car is likely years away from being announced or introduced to the public.

