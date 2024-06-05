Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple is now the home of one of the most popular book clubs
Apple’s e-book reading app has just become the official audiobook home of one of the most popular book clubs, Reese’s Book Club. Founded by iconic American actress and producer Resse Witherspoon, the book club puts women at the center of stories each month.

The partnership between Apple Books and Reese Witherspoon involves a dedicated page for users to follow to be notified about new monthly picks, which will be featured on Apple’s app.

This dedicated page also allows users to browse books from previous months that were spotlighting women, as well as get access to themed editorial collections curated exclusively by Apple and Reese’s Book Club editors.

But wait, there’s more! Apple announced that its Books app will offer exclusive pricing promotions. On top of that, Hello Sunshine authors, another company founded by Reese Witherspoon that aims to empower women, will curate audiobook recommendations, thus helping readers to choose from more stories that will be revealed only on Apple Books.

Starting this week, Apple Books users can find Reese’s Book Club in the app and learn more about the latest selection, including the newly announced pick for June, which is “The Unwedding,” by number 1 New York Times bestselling author Ally Condie.

This is not the first time that Apple and Reese Witherspoon teamed up for a project. Reese’s Hello Sunshine has already produced the Apple TV+ original series The Last Thing He Told Me, which was renewed for season two, and the Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show,” among other things.
