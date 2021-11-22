Notification Center

Get your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods gift card in Apple's upcoming Black Friday 2021 shopping event

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Get your iPhone, iPad, and AirPods gift card in Apple's upcoming Black Friday 2021 shopping event
If you're the least bit familiar with how Apple typically conducts its business, you probably already know not to expect much from the company in terms of Black Friday discounts available directly through its online and offline stores.

Simply put, the best Black Friday 2021 deals on Apple devices will come from major third-party retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, as well as the nation's top wireless service providers, with many early promotions inviting you to pull the trigger right now as they're unlikely to get better through the rest of the holiday season.

All that being said, the traditional "Apple Shopping Event" is official and set for a November 26 start before wrapping up on the 29th. As usual, the Cupertino-based tech giant is not making different plans for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and also as usual, all deals involve gift cards for eligible purchases rather than actual price cuts on iPhones, iPads, "iWatches", or iMacs.

Unsurprisingly, Mac buyers will qualify for the most valuable gift cards of them all, starting at $100 if you're looking to get a MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Mac mini in time for Christmas and going up to $200 with a 27-inch iMac behemoth.

The $100 tier also includes 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, but unfortunately, "regular" iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Air buyers will get nothing during the extended Black Friday-to-Cyber Monday weekend.

Everything from the iPhone 12 and 12 mini to the iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD will apparently net you an admittedly modest $50 gift card that's still better than nothing if for some reason you don't want to check out our lists of the top Black Friday iPhone offers and best Apple Watch deals on Black Friday 2021 for heftier discounts elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the AirPods Max, Pro, and the second and third-gen standard AirPods will be eligible for "up to" a $75 gift card, with select Beats-branded headphones also getting a freebie of "up to $50", which means you'll have to wait until Friday, November 26, to find out exactly how much you'll be able to save for each model. That being said, we're fairly certain the $75 gift card will be included with the high-end AirPods Max at the very least.

Finally, a bunch of popular accessories ranging from the second-gen Apple Pencil to the MagSafe Duo Charger and both the Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard for your latest iPad Pro unit will also be on sale for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 with "up to" a $50 gift card included... in their list prices. 

