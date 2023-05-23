Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds hit new all-time low price with full warranty
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for some of the world's best wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or Android handset and can't decide between the older Beats Studio Buds and hot new Studio Buds+, Woot is here today to make your choice an essential no-brainer.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently selling the non-Plus noise-cancelling buds at a killer price of $97.95 a pair in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included, and if you hurry, you can choose from a grand total of six color options.
While some of these are quite fetching, like the red, "ocean blue", and sunset pink flavors, the "regular" Studio Buds are not available in a transparent version like the upgraded Buds Plus. But the design is otherwise identical between the two editions, and the Beats Studio Buds features are certainly not bad for under $100.
We could even go so far as to call these puppies the absolute best budget wireless earbuds right now thanks to their state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, excellent Transparency mode, solid battery life (with or without the "pocket-sized" charging case taken into consideration), decent IPX4 water resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth support, native Android and iOS compatibility, and great overall audio quality.
Are the Beats Studio Buds+ better in many of these departments? Apple definitely seems to think so, and we have no reason to doubt that will prove to be the case out in the real world as well.
But are the differences substantial enough to warrant the extra $72 spending? We highly doubt it. Of course, if you're not comfortable doing your online shopping at Woot for some reason, we highly recommend you purchase the Studio Buds Plus rather than the regular model from Amazon or Best Buy, with both retailers currently charging "typical" prices for both products.
