Amazon has Apple's brand-new Beats Pill speaker on sale at a huge 34 percent discount sans Prime





What's perhaps even more surprising is that Apple's recently refreshed Beats Pill can be had right now at up to a massive 34 percent discount with absolutely no strings attached and no special requirements. The reimagined classic of the wireless audio industry is marked down by $51 (or 34 percent) from a $149.95 list price in a flashy "Statement Red" colorway for all Amazon buyers, be them Prime members or non-members.

Beats Pill 2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Statement Red Color, No Amazon Prime Membership Required $51 off (34%) Buy at Amazon Beats Pill 2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Champagne Gold and Matte Black Color Options, No Amazon Prime Membership Required $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The same non-restriction applies to the new speaker's Matte Black and Champagne Gold flavors, both of which are on sale at an ever so slightly smaller discount of exactly 50 bucks (or 33 percent).





Released just around three months ago after an inexplicably long hiatus of almost a full decade, the modernized Beats Pill is incredibly discounted for only the second time on Amazon shortly after receiving a significantly humbler price cut of $21





a lot of audio power and even more battery life, promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up to 24 hours between charges on the go or "fill" your room with uncompromising sound when you don't feel like leaving the house. All of this would be extremely unusual for an Apple -made product were it not for the Beats brand that's become synonymous with competitive prices and frequent discounts in recent years. At its newly reduced price, the 2024 Pill offersof audio power and even more battery life, promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up to 24 hours between charges on the go or "fill" your room with uncompromising sound when you don't feel like leaving the house.





This is not a smart speaker, of course, so it's not going to answer if you ask it to play music or set an alarm, but its Android and iOS compatibility, IP67 water and dust resistance, physical on-device controls, and removable carry lanyard are just a few of the key "dumb" features that should help seal today's deal for many hardcore Apple fans and users feeling nostalgic about earlier Beats Pill generations.