Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day

2024 Beats Pill speaker in Statement Red color
If you want to get one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers in the world today at the lowest possible price, you don't have to wait another minute or meet any special requirements. That's because Amazon seems to have prematurely kicked off its October Prime Day deal on the Beats Pill, and believe it or not, this unprecedented 14 percent discount is open to all.

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can save $21 on the flashy "Statement Red" version of Apple's recently upgraded pill-shaped speaker, as well as a slightly humbler 20 bucks on the same product in Matte Black and Champagne Gold hues.

Similar in design to the original model from all the way back in 2012, the three-month-old Beats Pill normally costs $149.95, which is... pretty reasonable for such a powerful and versatile Apple-made audio accessory. Capable of easily "filling" a room with its outstanding sound, this bad boy is remarkably light for its 24-hour battery life rating, thus striking a nearly perfect balance between stellar portability and top-notch autonomy.

Do we expect a better Amazon deal to arrive for Prime subscribers tomorrow? That's obviously hard to say, but at the same time, it feels hard to pull off. Just consider the rest of the 2024 Pill's specs and features, which include IP67 water and dust resistance, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, Amplify and Stereo Mode functionality for the easy pairing and power boost of multiple units, and an always handy built-in microphone.

Speaking of handy, the removable lanyard could well prove the cherry on top of an already delicious value cake, especially when you also take into consideration the bespoke racetrack woofer that helps the new Beats Pill absolutely crush all its (ancient) forerunners in terms of audio performance. In short, you've got a speaker that sounds great, looks hot, and costs less than usual, which makes for the perfect pre-holiday deal for all cash-strapped audiophiles out there today.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

