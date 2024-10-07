Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day





Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can save $21 on the flashy "Statement Red" version of Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can save $21 on the flashy "Statement Red" version of Apple 's recently upgraded pill-shaped speaker, as well as a slightly humbler 20 bucks on the same product in Matte Black and Champagne Gold hues.

Beats Pill 2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Statement Red Color $21 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Beats Pill 2024 Release, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Room-Filling Sound, High-Resolution Lossless Audio, Removable Lanyard, Android and iOS Compatibility, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Class 1 Bluetooth Connectivity, Champagne Gold and Matte Black Color Options $20 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





Similar in design to the original model from all the way back in 2012, the three-month-old Beats Pill normally costs $149.95, which is... pretty reasonable for such a powerful and versatile Apple-made audio accessory. Capable of easily "filling" a room with its outstanding sound, this bad boy is remarkably light for its 24-hour battery life rating, thus striking a nearly perfect balance between stellar portability and top-notch autonomy.





Do we expect a better Amazon deal to arrive for Prime subscribers tomorrow? That's obviously hard to say, but at the same time, it feels hard to pull off. Just consider the rest of the 2024 Pill's specs and features, which include IP67 water and dust resistance, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, Amplify and Stereo Mode functionality for the easy pairing and power boost of multiple units, and an always handy built-in microphone.





Speaking of handy, the removable lanyard could well prove the cherry on top of an already delicious value cake, especially when you also take into consideration the bespoke racetrack woofer that helps the new Beats Pill absolutely crush all its (ancient) forerunners in terms of audio performance. In short, you've got a speaker that sounds great, looks hot, and costs less than usual, which makes for the perfect pre-holiday deal for all cash-strapped audiophiles out there today.