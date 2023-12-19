Amazon's best-ever Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro deal is back on before Christmas... sort of





No matter where you live and how fast you are to decide these are the No matter where you live and how fast you are to decide these are the best wireless earbuds for you right now, the e-commerce giant can no longer promise to fulfil your order by Christmas, instead estimating your (free) delivery will only take place on December 27.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation, HearID Technology, ACAA 2.0, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Surround Sound, Six Microphones with AI-Uplink Noise Reduction, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Four Color Options $90 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





That might prove to be a major deal breaker for a lot of prospective buyers and last-minute holiday bargain hunters for obvious reasons, but if you don't plan on gifting the Liberty 3 Pros, we highly recommend you pull the trigger here.





These are not really the latest and greatest Soundcore-branded AirPods alternatives out there, having seen daylight more than two years ago now, but their decidedly premium features and capabilities are pretty much unrivaled at a whopping 90 bucks under their $169.99 list price.





This all-time record high discount makes the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro cheaper than Google's non-noise-cancelling Pixel Buds A-Series right now, for instance, not to mention top-of-the-line Android-compatible products like the Pixel Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , Beats Studio Buds Plus, and even the more-affordable-than-ever "standard" Beats Studio Buds.





There are also no current-gen AirPods models you can buy at a similar price as these bad boys, which offer everything from state-of-the-art active noise cancellation to Hi-Res Audio technology, Transparency support, something called Fusion Comfort to reduce ear fatigue during lengthy music listening sessions, and of course, stellar battery life to keep said sessions going for hours and hours on end.





Did you miss out on the chance to buy Anker's high-end Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro buds at their huge Black Friday discount last month? As unlikely as it may have seemed back then, the exact same holiday deal is once again available, although there's a very important caveat you need to consider before placing your Amazon.com order.